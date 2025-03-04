Club Brugge vs Aston Villa LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups ahead of last-16 clash
Unai Emery’s men impressed during the league phase and must now fight past the Belgian side
Club Brugge host Aston Villa in the early Champions League kick off this evening with both teams surprising inclusions at the last-16 stage of the competition.
Villa massively impressed during the league phase of the revamped format and finished eighth after five wins and a draw from their eight matches. Unai Emery’s men came straight into the round of 16 and now must take on the Belgian side in a two-legged tie in order to progress.
For their part, Brugge just managed to sneak into the play-off round by finishing 24th in the table but shocked everyone with a 5-2 aggregate with over Atalanta.
Villa’s squad has been strengthened since their last Champions League outing and, with only two defeats in their last eight matches across all competitions, they’ll be confident of making it through to the quarter-finals.
Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:
Marco Asensio wants to inspire Aston Villa to success over remainder of season
Marco Asensio wants to help fire Aston Villa to glory this season after an impressive start to life at the club.
The 29-year-old signed on loan from Paris St Germain in January and has settled in well, scoring four goals in his last three games.
Two of them came in the 2-0 win over Championship strugglers Cardiff which sent Villa into their first FA Cup quarter-final in a decade.
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa prediction
This match will be a tense affair, with the visitors happy to take any sport of result back to Villa Park.
With Emery’s side unlikely to throw everything at it in attack, it could end in a stalemate.
Club Brugge 1-1 Aston Villa.
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa predicted line-ups
Club Brugge XI: Mignolet; Seys, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Garcia, Disasi, Konsa, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Rogers, Asensio, Rashford; Watkins.
Aston Villa team news
Matty Cash could make his return for Villa after sitting out the win over Cardiff, though Donyell Malen will not feature after not being included in the squad for the competition.
Tyrone Mings could also return to the squad for Villa, with Boubacar Kamara likely facing a late fitness test too. Amadou Onana, Pau Torres and Ross Barkley are still a few weeks from a full recovery.
How can I watch the match?
In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 5pm. Subscribers can also watch online and via the discovery+ app.
You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
When is Club Brugge vs Aston Villa?
The match is schedule to kick off at 5.45pm GMT at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium.
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa travel to Belgium to take on Club Brugge in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, with Unai Emery’s side looking to take a vital advantage back to Villa Park.
The Villains finished eighth in the competition’s league phase and their reward is a last-16 tie against the Belgian side, who scraped through in 24th before earning one of the surprise results of the play-offs as they beat Atalanta 5-2 on aggregate.
Villa’s squad has been reinforced with the arrival of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, as shown in the club’s 2-0 win over Cardiff in the FA Cup, and they now face a confident Brugge team who eliminated one of Italy’s best sides.
And it all makes for a fascinating tie as the business end of the Champions League begins in Belgium.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Aston Villa take on Club Brugge in the first leg of their last-16 tie.
Unai Emery’s men will be hoping to continue their strong run in Europe’s top flight this year and will want to progress to the next stage of the competition.
Winning away from home will help him achieve that goal but can they get the job done tonight?
We’ll have the latest team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 5.45pm.
