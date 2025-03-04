Club Brugge vs Aston Villa LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups ahead of last-16 clash

Marco Asensio wants to help fire Aston Villa to glory this season after an impressive start to life at the club.The 29-year-old signed on loan from Paris St Germain in January and has settled in well, scoring four goals in his last three games.Two of them came in the 2-0 win over Championship strugglers Cardiff which sent Villa into their first FA Cup quarter-final in a decade.G⚽️⚽️D MORNING pic.twitter.com/yxHUgTnVlJ— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 1, 2025The Spaniard says there is more to come as Villa prepare for next week’s Champions League last-16 first-leg with with Club Brugge.“Attention is really good, I’m really happy with the team-mates, with the staff, they give me a lot of confidence, so I try to do my best in the pitch,” Asensio told the club’s official website.“And it’s going well, so I want to score more, give more to this team, to this club and that’s my objective.“We have to keep pushing, we are in the right way, so the next step is Champions League and now the focus is there.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aston Villa FC (@avfcofficial) Asensio has struck up a good understanding with fellow January arrival Marcus Rashford, who has assisted three of his four goals.He added: “Marcus is a good player. We are together not so much but I know what he wants to do, where he passes, I am very happy to have Marcus and all the team-mates.“We have a good level to try and do big things.”Boss Unai Emery revealed he was able to tempt Asensio, who has won three Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, to Villa Park by playing him in his preferred No. 10 position.“He’s adapting very well and has a very good opportunity with us here to play as a number 10 and he was always feeling comfortable in this position,” Emery said.“When we spoke to him, even before he went to Paris, we spoke with him as well to try to get a challenge here for him in the Premier League and as a number 10 in our structure.“He decided in the last transfer window to join us