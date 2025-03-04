‘Unbelievable’ Tyrone Mings clearance hailed as ‘turning point’ in Aston Villa win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An “unbelievable” goal-line clearance from Tyrone Mings was hailed as a “turning point” as Aston Villa took a huge step towards the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 3-1 win at Club Brugge.

Unai Emery’s frustration was mounting, with hosts Brugge taking charge of the contest after Leon Bailey’s early opener was cancelled out by Maxim De Cuyper and Villa spending long spells on the back foot.

Emi Martinez had already made one excellent save to deny Chemsdine Talbi down low, but the goalkeeper appeared to have been beaten by Hans Vanaken’s downward header as it was directed back across goal and into the far corner.

BEST GOAL-LINE CLEARANCE EVER??? 😱



Tyrone Mings stops Hans Vanaken from giving Brugge the lead in SPECTACULAR style 🤯



📺 Watch the Champions League LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Z82R6XPIMo — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 4, 2025

However Mings, who was facing his own goal two yards out, managed to get the slightest touch on Vanaken’s header, reaching to get his toe high enough to alter its direction and divert it around the post.

Mings’ touch was so slight that referee Joao Pinheiro pointed for a goal-kick, but its significance became clear when Villa scored two late goals to take a 3-1 lead back to Villa Park for next week’s second leg.

In his commentary on TNT Sports, Ally McCoist described Mings’ clearance as the “save of the season” and “unbelievable”.

McCoist also said it was the “turning point” and Villa punished Club Brugge as Morgan Rogers’ cross was first put into his own net by Brandon Mechele, before Christos Tzolis brought down Matty Cash in the box, giving Marco Asensio the chance add a third from the penalty spot.

open image in gallery Mings celebrates Aston VIlla’s win in Brugge ( Getty Images )

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand said of Mings’ clearance: “It was the game-changer. It switched the momentum and Club Brugge are thinking ‘how many chances?’. And then they get sucker-punched.”

It completed a redemption arc for Mings, who conceded a bizarre penalty for inexplicably picking up the ball in his own box in Aston Villa’s 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League league phase in November.