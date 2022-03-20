Real Madrid host Barcelona in El Clasico tonight as the LaLiga rivals meet in the biggest derby in European football.

Both teams lost out to Atletico Madrid in the race for the Spanish title last season, but it is Real Madrid who hold a clear advantage in the table this year.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side come into the weekend 10 points clear of second-place Sevilla, with Barcelona a further five points behind in their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Barcelona have improved since the appointment of Xavi, who replaced Ronald Koeman as the club’s manager earlier this season, and are 11 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Sunday 20 March at the Bernabeu, Madrid.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. Premier Sports customers can also stream the match live on the Premier Sports player.

In the US, El Clasico can be streamed on ESPN+.

Team news

Karim Benzema is a major doubt for Real Madrid. The forward picked a calf injury last weekend and faces a late fitness test, while Ferland Mendy is out.

Gerard Pique returned to action in the Europa League in midweek, but Ansu Fati and Sergio Roberto are out. Barcelona faced Galatasaray on Thursday so Xavi may make changes to his side.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Alves, Pique, Garcia, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Aubameyang, Torres

Odds

Real Madrid: 11/10

Draw: 11/5

Barcelona: 21/-10

Prediction

Real Madrid were comfortable winners at the Nou Camp last time out, but this is set to be a far more competitive game given Barcelona’s improvement under Xavi. It could be an entertaining one, too, with both teams in good form. Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona.