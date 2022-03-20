Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction: How will El Clasico play out tonight?
Everything you need to know before El Clasico tonight
Barcelona will look to get revenge on Real Madrid tonight in El Clasico as the Catalan club continue to improve under new manager Xavi.
Barca were beaten 2-1 by Madrid in the reverse fixture in October under Ronald Koeman but their fortunes turned after hiring the club legend.
Under Xavi, Barca have gone 11 games unbeaten and although they still sit 15 points behind Real Madrid, they can boost their top-four hopes with a win.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side are closing in on reclaiming their LaLiga crown from city rivals Atletico and will want to wrap up the title as quickly as possible ahead of their latter stages of the Champions League.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of El Clasico tonight.
When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona?
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Sunday 20 March at the Bernabeu, Madrid.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live in the UK on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. Premier Sports customers can also stream the match live on the Premier Sports player.
In the US, El Clasico can be streamed on ESPN+.
Team news
Karim Benzema is a major doubt for Real Madrid. The forward picked a calf injury last weekend and faces a late fitness test, while Ferland Mendy is out.
Gerard Pique returned to action in the Europa League in midweek, but Ansu Fati and Sergio Roberto are out. Barcelona faced Galatasaray on Thursday so Xavi may make changes to his side.
Predicted line-ups
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Alves, Pique, Garcia, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Aubameyang, Torres
Odds
Real Madrid: 11/10
Draw: 11/5
Barcelona: 21/-10
Prediction
Real Madrid were comfortable winners at the Nou Camp last time out, but this is set to be a far more competitive game given Barcelona’s improvement under Xavi. It could be an entertaining one, too, with both teams in good form. Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona.
