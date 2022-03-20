Real Madrid host Barcelona tonight in the 249th Clasico, as two of football’s biggest teams meet once more for one of the most important fixtures in the world.

Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Camp Nou back in October and Carlo Ancelotti’s side are closing in on reclaiming the LaLiga title, with a 10-point lead over second-placed Sevilla.

Barcelona have improved under new manager Xavi and have gone 11 games unbeaten in all competitions while advancing to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Xavi’s side still have work to do if they are to finish in the top four but victory in the Bernabeu could represent a turning point for the club in their quest to get back to the top of the table.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Sunday 20 March at the Bernabeu, Madrid.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. Premier Sports customers can also stream the match live on the Premier Sports player.

In the US, El Clasico can be streamed on ESPN+.

Confirmed line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Eric, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Ferran, Aubameyang, Dembele

Odds

Real Madrid: 11/10

Draw: 11/5

Barcelona: 21/-10

Prediction

Real Madrid were comfortable winners at the Nou Camp last time out, but this is set to be a far more competitive game given Barcelona’s improvement under Xavi. It could be an entertaining one, too, with both teams in good form. Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona.