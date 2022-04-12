✕ Close 'Everything is possible' - Tuchel and Kovacic on Chelsea's UCL quarter-final

Follow live updates as Real Madrid host Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals tonight. Karim Benzema’s hat-trick at Stamford Bridge last week means the European champions are on the brink of elimination and Thomas Tuchel’s side need to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Bernabeau to keep the defence of their title alive.

Tuchel had claimed the tie was all but over following the first-leg defeat to the La Liga leaders but his mood will have been improved by Chelsea’s 6-0 win over Southampton on Saturday. The Chelsea manager has called on his team to leave everything on the pitch but will know they must be faultless defensively against Benzema, who is enjoying the best season of his career and inspired the Spanish side to their victory in London.

“It is one of the biggest challenges to perform as the away team at the Bernabeu,” Tuchel said ahead of the match. “And it is even more difficult if you have to earn a certain result, if you need to win with a minimum of two goals, or even a three-goal difference.” Follow live updates from Real Madrid vs Chelsea below: