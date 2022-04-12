Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League teams news and line-ups as Loftus-Cheek and Werner start
Follow live updates as Cheslea aim to produce a memorable comeback at the Bernabeau against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals
Follow live updates as Real Madrid host Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals tonight. Karim Benzema’s hat-trick at Stamford Bridge last week means the European champions are on the brink of elimination and Thomas Tuchel’s side need to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Bernabeau to keep the defence of their title alive.
Tuchel had claimed the tie was all but over following the first-leg defeat to the La Liga leaders but his mood will have been improved by Chelsea’s 6-0 win over Southampton on Saturday. The Chelsea manager has called on his team to leave everything on the pitch but will know they must be faultless defensively against Benzema, who is enjoying the best season of his career and inspired the Spanish side to their victory in London.
“It is one of the biggest challenges to perform as the away team at the Bernabeu,” Tuchel said ahead of the match. “And it is even more difficult if you have to earn a certain result, if you need to win with a minimum of two goals, or even a three-goal difference.” Follow live updates from Real Madrid vs Chelsea below:
Timo Werner scored twice during Chelsea’s (equal) biggest top-flight away win when they defeated Southampton 6-0 on Saturday and he is rewarded with his first start in this competition since scoring twice in the 3-3 draw against Zenit St. Petersburg on the last matchday of the group stages.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Team changes
Thomas Tuchel makes four changes from the Chelsea team that started against Real Madrid in the first leg of this quarter-final tie. Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic all drop out as Tuchel elects to go with pretty much the same team that thrashed Southampton 6-0 last time out.
The only change from that Premier League match sees Reece James come in to replace Andreas Christensen. He’s joined in the starting XI by Timo Werner, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Team news
Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Werner, Havertz
Tuchel got angry watching replays of Chelsea’s first leg defeat
Thomas Tuchel has admitted he could hardly sleep after Chelsea’s performance in the first leg last Wednesday and stayed up to rewatch the match.
He explained how he got increasingly more angry with the performance and how it gave him clarity to improve the team.
“I watched it when I got home and in the middle of the night. The next morning, I watched it here [at Cobham] and got angry again,” Tuchel said.
“I sat there in the middle of the night and the amount of chocolate I needed was immense so that I could go through the match again! It is not nice, and you start writing and you realise you are writing more and more minutes.
“We have a certain way of explaining things, so you don’t forget it. But at some point you fast forward and you watch it in double speed so that it passes quicker. At some point you have to stop and take a walk through the kitchen and living room and come back and calm down,
“It is good to watch it back because it makes you process it and then it makes you clearly understand what your message should be.”
The stage is set.
Real Madrid ‘prepared to suffer’ says Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti says his Real Madrid saide are ‘prepared to suffer’ against Chelsea this evening in their bid to reach the Champions League semi-finals.
Los Blancos hold a 3-1 aggregate lead over the Blues but Ancelotti is certain that Chelsea will make it difficult for Real to progress when the teams meet at the Bernabeu.
“Big teams never give up, it’s the spirit of football, and Chelsea will try to win.” he said. “Neither team can say that they will win because in this competition there are many things that count beyond tactics.
“We have a lot of respect for Chelsea and we’re prepared to suffer tomorrow in order to qualify for the next round.”
Thomas Tuchel highlights Chelsea’s one ‘huge disadvantage’ to Real Madrid
Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea face a “huge disadvantage” in overturning their Champions League deficit to Real Madrid as the Spanish side have been able to make five substitutions throughout the season.
Chelsea’s reign as European Champions looks set to come to an end as they head to the Spanish capital needing to overturn a 3-1 quarter-final first leg defeat to the 13-time winners at Stamford Bridge last week.
Tuchel said he wanted to see more physicality from his players in the loss, which saw Karim Benzema’s hat-trick put Real on course for the last four.
But he feels the decision to allow Premier League teams to only make three substitutions, as opposed to five in LaLiga and other major European leagues, could have a detrimental effect on an already mammoth task.
Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti, doesn’t believe that his team have done enough to reach the semi-finals and says he is wary of the threat Chelsea will bring to tonight’s quarter-final clash.
"Chelsea will come here to rescue the tie, I have no doubt about it," said Ancelotti, "I’m sure Chelsea will come here to win. That’s the spirit of football, the spirit of big clubs and great players, to never give up.
"I’m lucky to have a group of players that know these types of games really well, that anything can happen. They are in a good spirit and happy with the opportunity to reach a Champions League semi-final.
"But Chelsea are a very strong rival. We have to have a lot of respect."
Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Team changes
Carlo Ancelotti makes just one change to the Real Madrid team that won the first leg of this quarter-final tie. Eder Militao is out of the squad and is replaced in the back line with Nacho.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Team news
Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr
