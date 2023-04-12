✕ Close Lampard: 'It will be different against Real Madrid'

Chelsea are facing a monumental task this evening as they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Blues travel to the home of the current European champions with faint hopes of causing an upset against Carlo Ancelotti’s impressive side. New caretaker manager, Frank Lampard, was unable to quickly turn around Chelsea’s fortunes during his first game back in the dugout with the Blues suffering a 1-0 loss to Wolves at the weekend.

The squad are low on confidence after a difficult season which has seen them lose two managers and fall well off the pace in the Premier League. Their only hope of redemption comes in Europe’s top competition and Chelsea must now defeat Real to progress.

Ancelotti’s men are likely to lose the La Liga title to Barcelona having lost their fifth league game of the season to Villarreal on Saturday. Their main prize this campaign is another Champions League trophy so they will want to inflict as much damage on Chelsea tonight before the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

