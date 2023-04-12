Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Lineups and team news ahead of Champions League quarter-final
Frank Lampard’s Blues travel to Spain to challenge Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League holders in the last-eight
Chelsea are facing a monumental task this evening as they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.
The Blues travel to the home of the current European champions with faint hopes of causing an upset against Carlo Ancelotti’s impressive side. New caretaker manager, Frank Lampard, was unable to quickly turn around Chelsea’s fortunes during his first game back in the dugout with the Blues suffering a 1-0 loss to Wolves at the weekend.
The squad are low on confidence after a difficult season which has seen them lose two managers and fall well off the pace in the Premier League. Their only hope of redemption comes in Europe’s top competition and Chelsea must now defeat Real to progress.
Ancelotti’s men are likely to lose the La Liga title to Barcelona having lost their fifth league game of the season to Villarreal on Saturday. Their main prize this campaign is another Champions League trophy so they will want to inflict as much damage on Chelsea tonight before the second leg at Stamford Bridge.
Real Madrid line-up
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr
Lampard on managing in the Champions League
"I’ve been fortunate enough to manage in the Champions League for two seasons," said Chelsea caretaker boss Frank Lampard when asked about how it feels to be leading Chelsea once again.
"As a player, it was always the special competition, so to be here as a manager - particularly when a week ago today I didn’t know I’d be here - is a huge honour, and a big part of my thought process of taking on the challenge here.
"It’s an amazing challenge for me personally as well as obviously for us as a team and a club. I’m really looking forward to the occasion myself."
Real Madrid are everything Todd Boehly’s Chelsea want to be
In the initial interviews for Chelsea managers, there was one concern among the club’s hierarchy that became apparent with a few of the candidates. That was the nagging feeling that they were prioritising going to Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti leaves in the summer, and may even have been using Stamford Bridge interest to instigate moves. It is difficult to deny the allure of the Bernabeu, and that includes what the defending European champions will look like for the future, before you even consider all that grand history.
Such a stature also points to how Madrid continue to defy the economic realities of the game. It’s all the more impressive since the expectation was that they would be another continental giant left behind by the Premier League’s wealth. The truth is they still have, at least in terms of pure finance, but the key has been how successfully they have adapted to that. It is a lesson for the game, and especially for Wednesday night’s Champions League opposition.
When the current Chelsea owners were surveying football in order to make plans for what the club would look like, an obvious example was Liverpool. Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali felt they could recreate a better-resourced version in London, with all the advantages of the capital. That would be to sign all the best developing talent, and fashion a great team out of it for the long term.
Real Madrid have met the Premier League’s financial muscle with astute planning to remain a dominant force in Europe – something their Champions League opponents Chelsea can only aspire to match
Real Madrid vs Chelsea prediction
Real Madrid should take control of this quarter-final tie with a strong home win after resting several of their first team stars for the defeat to Villarreal last Saturday.
Frank Lampard’s return to the Chelsea dugout failed to inspire an immediate response from the Chelsea players and against a disciplined and determined Real they should find things difficult tonight.
Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea predicted line-ups
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Modric, Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
Chelsea XI: Kepa; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Fernandez, Kante, Kovacic; Sterling, Havertz, Felix
What is the early team news?
Carlo Ancelotti elected to rest a number of first-choice players as Real Madrid slipped to a defeat to Villarreal in weekend La Liga action, but Luka Modric and Toni Kroos should return for this first leg. Ferland Mendy is still recovering from a calf issue. Villarreal winger Álex Baena has made a formal report after an alleged assault by Federico Valverde after that 3-2 win, though as things stand the Real Madrid and Uruguay midfielder will be able to feature.
Chelsea are likely to have N’Golo Kante back amongst things after the Frenchman was absent for the Wolves loss, though Mason Mount’s niggly injury could rule him out. Thiago Silva has been back in training but this fixture may come too soon for the defender.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea
The first leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 12 April at the Bernabeu in Madrid.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Champions League quarter final live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League quarter-final action.
Real Madrid look to continue their quest for back-to-back Champions League titles as they host Chelsea in the first leg of this knockout tie. Los Blancos defeated Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the previous round and will look to take a strong step towards the semi-finals by beating the Blues this evening.
Chelsea meanwhile have struggled all season. The sacking of Graham Potter means Frank Lampard will take charge of the club until the end of the season and he has the task of guiding the underperforming Blues past the current Champions League holders.
Lampard’s men are heavy underdogs for this game but Chelsea have a historically strong record against Real Madrid. Could they possibly cause an upset tonight?
