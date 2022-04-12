Real Madrid welcome Chelsea to the Bernabeu looking to secure their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

After an outstanding first leg performance at Stamford Bridge, the hosts have a two-goal advantage and know anything other than a significant home defeat will ensure progression.

Powered by a brilliant hat-trick from Karim Benzema, a clinical Real Madrid took the first leg 3-1, though Kai Havertz’s goal gives Chelsea a smidgen of hope as they travel to the Spanish capital.

A 6-0 thumping of Southampton between the two legs should have boosted the confidence of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, but the visitors will face a much sterner test in Madrid.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second leg.

When and where is it?

The second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Chelsea is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 12 April at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Carlo Ancelotti gave some of his senior players a rest during the weekend win over Getafe, but Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal should all be restored to a starting side likely to be similar to the one that began the first leg at Stamford Bridge. The Real Madrid manager will be forced into at least one change: Eder Militao’s booking last week rules him out through suspension, with Nacho Fernandez the likeliest beneficiary of Militao’s absence in central defence.

Ancelotti has confirmed that Eden Hazard will again be absent as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

A double in the commanding win over Southampton has boosted Timo Werner’s hopes of a start if Thomas Tuchel seeks to tweak the balance of his Chelsea forward line. Romelu Lukaku missed the trip to the south coast with an injury, and is a doubt.

Cesar Azpilicueta has tested positive for Covid-19 and will require a negative test to take any part in the fixture.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Werner, Mount.

Odds

Real Madrid win 19/13

Draw 13/5

Chelsea win 2/1

Prediction

Chelsea will be hopeful that they can get at the Real Madrid defence more readily than at Stamford Bridge, and should be able to give Carlo Ancelotti’s side a fright - but the home side are in a position of such strength and a semi-final berth should be theirs. Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea (4-2 agg.)