Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Super Cup team news and line-ups as Benzema starts, Rudiger sub
Follow the action as the Champions League winners take on the Europa League champions
Real Madrid kick off their season of competitive football tonight as they face German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the Uefa Super Cup final. The Champions League and Europa League winners from last season meet for the right to be crowned Europe’s finest at the start of the new campaign, following their respective victories over Liverpool and Rangers back in May.
Los Blancos are aiming to become the joint-record holders of this trophy along with La Liga rivals Barcelona and Italian giants AC Milan who both have triumphed five times in this cup compared to Real’s four victories. Madrid’s most recent win in this competition came in 2017 but a year later they suffered defeat to Atletico Madrid.
Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, are seeking to become the second German club to lift the Super Cup. Bayern Munich are the only German team to win the competition though Borussia Dortmund, Hamburg and Werder Bremen have all had their shots at glory. Eintracht will seemingly have the better support in Helsinki, where the game is being held. They have already sold out their ticket allocation from Uefa and their fans have bought up additional tickets which went on sale for the 36,000-seater Olympic Stadium.
Follow all the updates from the Super Cup right here:
Borre on Europa League victory
Eintracht Frankfurt forward Rafael Santos Borre spoke about what it was like to win the Europa League last season and how the team are approaching this year’s Champions League campaign.
“The celebrations in Frankfurt [after winning the Europa League] were completely crazy.” he said, “The people and the Frankfurt fans really surprised me with how they followed that title [run], and how they were with us for the whole competition. It makes me very happy to be at a club whose fans really identify with it.
“As a child I played as a keeper. My idol was Óscar Córdoba, a keeper who had a great career for us in Colombia. I followed him for a long time because I liked making saves and I identified with his character, his personality.
“[The Champions League] is a tournament with the best teams in the world, the type of tournament you prepare for your whole life.”
Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt line-ups
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Trapp, Touré, Tuta, N’Dicka, Knauff, Sow, Rode, Lenz, Kamada, Borré, Lindstrøm
Real Madrid’s Super Cup record
This is Real Madrid’s eighth appearance in the Super Cup having previously won four and lost three finals.
Having lost their first two finals, they won the next four but were beaten on their most recent appearance by Atlético Madrid in 2018.
Here is the full breakdown of their Super Cup results:
1998: Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid
2000: Real Madrid 1-2 Galatasaray (aet)
2002: Real Madrid 3-1 Feyenoord
2014: Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
2016: Real Madrid 3-2 Sevilla (aet)
2017: Real Madrid 2-1 Manchester United
2018: Real Madrid 2-4 Atlético de Madrid (aet)
Benzema’s pre-match thoughts
Alongside Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema was the driving force behind Real Madrid’s charge to the Champions League final last term and after stepping up big time for the club he spoke about what it’s like playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.
He said: “All the great clubs talk about having pressure, but at Madrid I think it’s a little more. When there’s a title to be won, given that Madrid is the greatest club in the world, you have to bring the trophies home.
“There’s a final tomorrow, we’re brimming with ambition to win it – there’s no other option when you play for Real Madrid. What’s extra special is that to get here you have to win the Champions League. Now the task is to simply keep on winning.
“Last year was a great season for us. We’ve got a great team, we’ve just finished a super pre-season and so the way to begin is to win this final.
“Our last few weeks of work were very hard, very demanding, but they were aimed at allowing us to arrive at this point in good shape. We’re strong physically, but mentally too. That’s hugely important.”
Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Six of the last seven Super Cups have gone to extra-time. Will one of these teams will the trophy inside of 90 minutes tonight?
Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt
This match is a repeat fixture of one of the most famous matches in the history of Uefa club competition as Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt finally meet again after 62 years in the 2022 Uefa Super Cup at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium.
The sides’ only previous meeting saw Real beat Frankfurt 7-3 in the 1960 European Cup final at Hampden Park in Glasgow to lift the trophy for the fifth time in its fifth season.
Madrid were the Champions League winners for a record eighth time in 2021/22 collecting their 14th European Cup overall and are bidding to win a record-equalling fifth Super Cup.
Frankfurt, who won the Europa League last season, are playing in the competition for the first time.
Glasner on playing in the Super Cup
Eintracht Frankfurt’s head coach, Oliver Glasner, says tonight’s match is a reward to his team for an incredible season last year and that his side will be ready to take on Real Madrid.
“This is the reward for our incredible season, to face a Real Madrid side that have incredible quality and last season knocked out some of the best teams in Europe.” he said, “What we proved in the Europa League last season is that there’s always a chance and it’s the same tomorrow.
“We’re going to play with confidence because we know what we’re capable of.”
Ancelotti on winning Champions League last year
Remarkably no-one was backing Real Madrid to win the Champions League last term despite their illustrious history in the competition.
All the way to the final their opponents were backed to beat Carlo Ancelotti’s team but somehow Los Blancos pulled off a brilliant campaign to add to their ever growing tally of Champions League win.
The Real Madrid coach said: “Was last season the most amazing of my career? Perhaps so, yes. I’d never coached a team to a league and Champions League double.
“It’s down to the spirit, attitude, quality, enthusiasm of my players that we qualified to be here by winning the Champions League.”
