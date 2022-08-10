✕ Close UEFA Super Cup Preview: Can You Find Value With Eintracht Frankfurt Vs. Real Madrid?

Real Madrid kick off their season of competitive football tonight as they face German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the Uefa Super Cup final. The Champions League and Europa League winners from last season meet for the right to be crowned Europe’s finest at the start of the new campaign, following their respective victories over Liverpool and Rangers back in May.

Los Blancos are aiming to become the joint-record holders of this trophy along with La Liga rivals Barcelona and Italian giants AC Milan who both have triumphed five times in this cup compared to Real’s four victories. Madrid’s most recent win in this competition came in 2017 but a year later they suffered defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, are seeking to become the second German club to lift the Super Cup. Bayern Munich are the only German team to win the competition though Borussia Dortmund, Hamburg and Werder Bremen have all had their shots at glory. Eintracht will seemingly have the better support in Helsinki, where the game is being held. They have already sold out their ticket allocation from Uefa and their fans have bought up additional tickets which went on sale for the 36,000-seater Olympic Stadium.

