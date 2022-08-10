Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Real Madrid return to competitive action on Wednesday night as they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Uefa Super Cup final.

The Champions League and Europa League winners from last season meet as usual for the right to be crowned Europe’s finest at the start of the new campaign, following their respective victories over Liverpool and Rangers back in May.

Los Blancos are aiming to become the joint-record holders of this trophy along with La Liga rivals Barcelona and Italian giants AC Milan - they both have five triumphs, to Real’s four.

Bayern Munich are the only German club to win the Super Cup in history, with Eintracht aiming to avoid joining Borussia Dortmund, Hamburg and Werder Bremen in losing Bundesliga sides.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 10 August at the Olympic Stadium in Helskini, Finland.

Where can I watch it?

As with all Uefa matches, the Super Cup will be broadcast live on BT Sport. This clash will be on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, while subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What transfer business have both teams done this summer?

Real Madrid moved early for midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, with Antonio Rudiger also joining on a free transfer from Chelsea. In terms of departures it’s only youngsters who have left for fees, with Borja Mayoral, Takefusa Kubo and Miguel Gutierrez all being sold. Four seniors have left for free after their contracts ran out, with Gareth Bale heading to LAFC, Luka Jovic to Fiorentina, Isco signing for Sevilla and Marcelo yet to announce a new club.

Eintracht signed Jens Petter Hauge from AC Milan for big money and added attackers Lucas Alario and Mario Gotze from Bayer Leverkusen and PSV respectively. Jerome Onguene signed on a free from Salzburg, with Randal Kolo Muani, Aurelio Buta, Faride Alidou, Hrvoje Smolcic and Kristijan Jakic their other additions. Notable sales came in Steven Zuber, Danny da Costa, Stefan Ilsanker and Erik Durm all leaving but the biggest departure is Martin Hinteregger’s shock retirement from professional football at age 29.

Predicted line-ups

RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Rudiger, Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vini Jr

EIN - Trapp, Toure, Tuta, Ndicka, Knauff, Rode, Sow, Kostic, Lindstrom, Gotze, Santos Borre

Odds

Real 6/13

Draw 39/10

Eintracht 33/5

Prediction

Real Madrid to have too much weight of expectation and attacking firepower for Eintracht to withstand. A comfortable start to the campaign for Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt.