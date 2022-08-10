Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eintracht Frankfurt seem likely to have the greater support, if somewhat less of an illustrious history, when they take on Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday.

The teams meet in Helsinki as the winners of last year’s two main European competitions: Real beat Liverpool in the Champions League final, while Eintracht saw off Rangers on penalties in the Europa League final.

While the Bundesliga side have already sold out their ticket allocation from Uefa - Real requested fewer than 2,000 in the end - memories of their fans’ trip to Barcelona in particular last term look set to be repeated with their fans buying up additional tickets which went on sale for the 36,000-seater Olympic Stadium.

Real’s most recent of their four victories in this competition came in 2017; a year later they also suffered defeat to Atletico Madrid. They are aiming for a joint-record fifth win, which AC Milan and Barcelona have already achieved.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 10 August at the Olympic Stadium in Helskini, Finland.

Where can I watch it?

As with all Uefa matches, the Super Cup will be broadcast live on BT Sport. This clash will be on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, while subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What transfer business have both teams done this summer?

Real Madrid moved early for midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, with Antonio Rudiger also joining on a free transfer from Chelsea. In terms of departures it’s only youngsters who have left for fees, with Borja Mayoral, Takefusa Kubo and Miguel Gutierrez all being sold. Four seniors have left for free after their contracts ran out, with Gareth Bale heading to LAFC, Luka Jovic to Fiorentina, Isco signing for Sevilla and Marcelo yet to announce a new club.

Eintracht signed Jens Petter Hauge from AC Milan for big money and added attackers Lucas Alario and Mario Gotze from Bayer Leverkusen and PSV respectively. Jerome Onguene signed on a free from Salzburg, with Randal Kolo Muani, Aurelio Buta, Faride Alidou, Hrvoje Smolcic and Kristijan Jakic their other additions. Notable sales came in Steven Zuber, Danny da Costa, Stefan Ilsanker and Erik Durm all leaving but the biggest departure is Martin Hinteregger’s shock retirement from professional football at age 29.

Predicted line-ups

RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Rudiger, Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vini Jr

EIN - Trapp, Toure, Tuta, Ndicka, Knauff, Rode, Sow, Kostic, Lindstrom, Gotze, Santos Borre

Odds

Real 6/13

Draw 39/10

Eintracht 33/5

Prediction

Real Madrid to have too much weight of expectation and attacking firepower for Eintracht to withstand. A comfortable start to the campaign for Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt.