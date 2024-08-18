Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Real Madrid begin the defence of their La Liga crown with a trip to Mallorca.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side secured their first silverware of the season in the Uefa Super Cup last week, producing an impressive performance as Kylian Mbappe bedded in nicely on debut.

A star-studded squad has been strengthened by the Frenchman’s arrival and Ancelotti will now try to figure out how best to deploy his array of attacking talent, with Jude Bellingham potentially continuing in a deeper role.

A relatively tight defence helped allow the hosts to stave off relegation last year, while they also reached the Copa del Rey final.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Mallorca vs Real Madrid?

Mallorca vs Real Madrid is due to kick off at 8.30pm BST on Sunday 18 August at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 8pm BST and a livestream available via ITVX. Alternately, Premier Sports 1 will also be showing the fixture - the broadcaster’s coverage follows the encounter between Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Javi Llabres is the lone absentee for the home side, leaving new manager Jagoba Arrasate plenty of options to choose from. Japan forward Takuma Asano could make his competitive debut after arriving on a free transfer from Bochum.

Eduardo Camavinga joined David Alaba in the treatment room at Real Madrid ahead of the Uefa Super Cup, but there are no fresh concerns for this fixture. An unchanged starting line-up is therefore a real possibility.

Mallorca XI: Greif; Van der Hayden, Raillo, Gonzalez; Maffeo, Mascarell, Rodriguez, Mojica; Darder; Muriqi, Asano

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Odds

Mallorca win 7/1

Draw 10/3

Real Madrid win 12/25

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Mallorca 0-3 Real Madrid

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.