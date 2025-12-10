Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City travel to the Spanish capital to face Real Madrid in the Champions League tonight, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to put one foot in the next round with a win over their European rivals.

This match marks the fifth fixture between these two sides in four years, with Madrid having knocked City out of the competition in the knockout round play-offs last term.

Both sides will be aiming to avoid that extra round of fixtures by finishing in the top eight this time round, and they are well-placed to do so with Madrid in fifth with 12 points and City in ninth with 10.

While the Cityzens have found form of late to rise to second in the Premier League, Madrid have fallen four points behind Barcelona after a damaging 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo last time out, with pressure potentially building on Xabi Alonso if he were to lose tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Real Madrid vs Man City?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 10 December at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7.30pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online via discovery+. If you’re not a subscriber, you can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Kylian Mbappe is an injury doubt after missing training, adding to the fitness crisis facing Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso, who will also be without Eder Militao, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga.

For City, John Stones will face a late fitness test after missing the win over Sunderland, though this match will come too soon for injured midfielder Rodri, who continues to work to get back from a thigh issue. Fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic is also out, though he will be sidelined into the New Year.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asensio, Rudiger, Carreras; Ceballos, Tchouameni, Guler; Vini Jr, Bellingham, Rodrygo

Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Foden, Gonzalez; Silva; Cherki, Haaland, Doku.