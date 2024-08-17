Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1723916705

Reims vs Lille LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade Auguste-Delaune

Luke Baker
Saturday 17 August 2024 16:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Reims face Lille in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1723916612

Reims vs Lille

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

17 August 2024 18:43
1723916609

Reims vs Lille

Substitution, Lille. Hákon Haraldsson replaces Angel Gomes because of an injury.

17 August 2024 18:43
1723914906

Reims vs Lille

Amadou Koné (Reims) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

17 August 2024 18:15
1723914685

Reims vs Lille

Delay in match because of an injury Angel Gomes (Lille).

17 August 2024 18:11
1723914675

Reims vs Lille

Angel Gomes (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

17 August 2024 18:11
1723914603

Reims vs Lille

Angel Gomes (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17 August 2024 18:10
1723914420

Reims vs Lille

Attempt missed. Mohamed Bayo (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

17 August 2024 18:07
1723914011

Reims vs Lille

First Half begins.

17 August 2024 18:00
1723911856

Reims vs Lille

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

17 August 2024 17:24
1723906808

Reims vs Lille

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

17 August 2024 16:00

