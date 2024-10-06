Reims vs Montpellier LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade Auguste-Delaune
Follow live coverage as Reims face Montpellier in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Reims vs Montpellier
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Agbadou (Reims) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Daramy following a fast break.
Reims vs Montpellier
Attempt blocked. Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Reims vs Montpellier
Goal! Reims 4, Montpellier 2. Teddy Teuma (Reims) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Reims vs Montpellier
Penalty conceded by Falaye Sacko (Montpellier) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Reims vs Montpellier
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Daramy (Reims) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amadou Koné.
Reims vs Montpellier
Goal! Reims 3, Montpellier 2. Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments