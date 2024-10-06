Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Reims vs Montpellier LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Auguste-Delaune

Luke Baker
Sunday 06 October 2024 14:00 BST
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Reims face Montpellier in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Reims vs Montpellier

Match ends, Reims 4, Montpellier 2.

6 October 2024 17:54

Reims vs Montpellier

Second Half ends, Reims 4, Montpellier 2.

6 October 2024 17:54

Reims vs Montpellier

Attempt missed. Emmanuel Agbadou (Reims) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Daramy following a fast break.

6 October 2024 17:54

Reims vs Montpellier

Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Aurélio Buta.

6 October 2024 17:53

Reims vs Montpellier

Attempt blocked. Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

6 October 2024 17:51

Reims vs Montpellier

Goal! Reims 4, Montpellier 2. Teddy Teuma (Reims) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

6 October 2024 17:50

Reims vs Montpellier

Penalty conceded by Falaye Sacko (Montpellier) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

6 October 2024 17:48

Reims vs Montpellier

Attempt blocked. Mohamed Daramy (Reims) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amadou Koné.

6 October 2024 17:48

Reims vs Montpellier

Goal! Reims 3, Montpellier 2. Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

6 October 2024 17:47

Reims vs Montpellier

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

6 October 2024 17:47

