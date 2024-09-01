Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1725209883

Reims vs Rennes LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Auguste-Delaune

Luke Baker
Sunday 01 September 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Reims face Rennes in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1725209863

Reims vs Rennes

Match ends, Reims 2, Rennes 1.

1 September 2024 17:57
1725209851

Reims vs Rennes

Second Half ends, Reims 2, Rennes 1.

1 September 2024 17:57
1725209847

Reims vs Rennes

Marshall Munetsi (Reims) wins a free kick on the left wing.

1 September 2024 17:57
1725209829

Reims vs Rennes

Attempt saved. Valentin Atangana Edoa (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Teddy Teuma.

1 September 2024 17:57
1725209720

Reims vs Rennes

Foul by Thibault De Smet (Reims).

1 September 2024 17:55
1725209665

Reims vs Rennes

Thibault De Smet (Reims) wins a free kick on the left wing.

1 September 2024 17:54
1725209589

Reims vs Rennes

Joseph Okumu (Reims) is shown the yellow card.

1 September 2024 17:53
1725209552

Reims vs Rennes

Joseph Okumu (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 September 2024 17:52
1725209500

Reims vs Rennes

Foul by Amine Salama (Reims).

1 September 2024 17:51
1725209458

Reims vs Rennes

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

1 September 2024 17:50

