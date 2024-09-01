Reims vs Rennes LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade Auguste-Delaune
Follow live coverage as Reims face Rennes in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Reims 2, Rennes 1.
Second Half ends, Reims 2, Rennes 1.
Marshall Munetsi (Reims) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Valentin Atangana Edoa (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Teddy Teuma.
Foul by Thibault De Smet (Reims).
Thibault De Smet (Reims) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Joseph Okumu (Reims) is shown the yellow card.
Joseph Okumu (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amine Salama (Reims).
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
