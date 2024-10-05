Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rennes vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Roazhon Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 18:00 BST
A general view of Roazhon Park
A general view of Roazhon Park (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Rennes face Monaco in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Rennes vs Monaco

First Half ends, Rennes 1, Monaco 2.

5 October 2024 20:53

Rennes vs Monaco

Foul by Azor Matusiwa (Rennes).

5 October 2024 20:52

Rennes vs Monaco

Denis Zakaria (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

5 October 2024 20:52

Rennes vs Monaco

Foul by Denis Zakaria (Monaco).

5 October 2024 20:52

Rennes vs Monaco

Ludovic Blas (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 October 2024 20:51

Rennes vs Monaco

Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Philipp Köhn.

5 October 2024 20:51

Rennes vs Monaco

Attempt saved. Adrien Truffert (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

5 October 2024 20:50

Rennes vs Monaco

Substitution, Rennes. Amine Gouiri replaces Albert Grønbæk because of an injury.

5 October 2024 20:48

Rennes vs Monaco

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

5 October 2024 20:47

Rennes vs Monaco

Delay in match because of an injury Albert Grønbæk (Rennes).

5 October 2024 20:47

