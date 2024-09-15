Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1726412044

Rennes vs Montpellier LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Roazhon Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 15 September 2024 12:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Rennes face Montpellier in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726411995

Rennes vs Montpellier

Match ends, Rennes 3, Montpellier 0.

15 September 2024 15:53
1726411990

Rennes vs Montpellier

Second Half ends, Rennes 3, Montpellier 0.

15 September 2024 15:53
1726411939

Rennes vs Montpellier

Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Akor Adams.

15 September 2024 15:52
1726411916

Rennes vs Montpellier

Attempt saved. Mahamadou Nagida (Rennes) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Steve Mandanda.

15 September 2024 15:51
1726411889

Rennes vs Montpellier

Attempt saved. Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

15 September 2024 15:51
1726411859

Rennes vs Montpellier

Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Glen Kamara.

15 September 2024 15:50
1726411818

Rennes vs Montpellier

Hand ball by Lorenz Assignon (Rennes).

15 September 2024 15:50
1726411790

Rennes vs Montpellier

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

15 September 2024 15:49
1726411762

Rennes vs Montpellier

Foul by Amine Gouiri (Rennes).

15 September 2024 15:49
1726411750

Rennes vs Montpellier

Attempt missed. Amine Gouiri (Rennes) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left.

15 September 2024 15:49

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in