I know Liverpool hate Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez insists

Riyad Mahrez believes that Liverpool are “sick of” Manchester City after again being denied the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side produced a stunning comeback against Aston Villa to snatch a final-day 3-2 victory and secure their place at the top of the table.

Liverpool handled their business with their own come-from-behind win over Wolves, but never actually occupied top spot on a dramatic day.

Jurgen Klopp’s team closed the season just a single point behind Manchester City for a second time in four seasons, and had their dreams of a quadruple dashed.

While they may yet secure a cup treble with victory in the Champions League final on Saturday, Mahrez thinks that Liverpool must be frustrated at Manchester City’s domestic supremacy - and insisted that his side will be intent on defending their title next season.

“Liverpool are a mad team, they are a superb team. I know they hate us,” the Algerian said to French television channel Canal+.

“They’re sick of us because if we weren’t here they would’ve won everything every year, but we’re here and we’re never letting go and we’ll be here next year too.”

Mahrez now has four Premier League crowns, the joint-most for an African player with Didier Drogba.

A sixth title takes Manchester City beyond Chelsea as the outright second most successful club since the league’s inception in 1992.

They have already confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund ahead of next season.