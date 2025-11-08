Rob Edwards stood down from Middlesbrough game amid strong Wolves interest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Edwards has been stood down from the Middlesbrough dugout for Saturday’s Championship clash with Birmingham amid strong interest from Wolves over their vacant managerial position.

Edwards did not lead Middlesbrough training on Friday and saw his pre-match press conference cancelled, with the decision made not to put him in front of the media.

The Independent reported Wolves made a former approach to Boro on Tuesday over the potential appointment of Edwards as their new head coach following the sacking of Vitor Pereira.

This approach was rejected by the Teesside club but it now looks increasingly likely that Edwards, who only took charge of Middlesbrough in June, will make a move to Molineux, with Boro opting to remove him from matchday duties for the Riverside fixture.

The 42-year-old, who made more than 100 appearances in a playing spell at Molineux between 2004 and 2008, briefly served as interim manager in 2016 before going on to manage Forest Green Rovers and Watford.

His most successful spell came in charge of Luton between 2022 and January 2025, leading the club to the Premier League. Relegation from the top-flight was followed by being dismissed with the club 20th in the Championship at the beginning of this year.

It is thought that Edwards has been on Wolves’ shortlist since Pereira was dismissed, though the club would likely have to pay significant compensation to Middlesbrough in order to secure his appointment.

open image in gallery Rob Edwards looks increasingly likely to take over at Wolves ( Getty Images )

Wolves initially looked likely to reappoint former boss Gary O’Neil before he withdrew out of the race to take over, with Edwards since emerging as a top target.

Wolves have struggled this season after losing top talents including Matheus Cunha during the summer transfer window, and they currently sit rock bottom of the league with just two points from 10 matches.

The decision to sack Pereira came just a few weeks after he signed a new three-year contract, after a winless start to the Premier League was followed by a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea late last month.

The club are currently eight points adrift of safety, with a difficult run of fixtures including trips to Chelsea, Aston Villa and league leaders Arsenal over the next few weeks.