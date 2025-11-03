Wolves became the latest Premier League club to sack their manager with the dismissal of Vitor Pereira after the loss to Fulham, and betting sites have compiled a list of the favourites to take over at the Molineux.

The Portuguese, who joined Wolves in December 2024 after a spell at Al Shabab, was nominated for the league’s manager of the year award last season after avoiding the drop, but the club have only managed to gain two points so far this season in their first 10 games.

The loss of key players, including Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait Nouri, meant that the job was always going to be more challenging this season, and it proved to be so as Wolves got off to a winless start in 2025/26.

Reports have emerged that the 42-year-old now regrets not leaving ahead of the start of the new season but while he remains a promising coach, Wolves must now turn elsewhere as they look to avoid relegation this term.

Wolves are bottom of the league with just two points so far after racking up eight losses and two draws, and whoever comes in will have a difficult job on their hands, as shown by recent results.

Surprisingly, former boss Gary O’Neil is the early favourite to take over at the Molineux, with bookmakers quickly making the 42-year-old odds-on to return to the Black Country. O’Neil managed to keep Wolves up last time he was in charge, though his second season ended prematurely with him being replaced by Pereira, and a return for the Englishman would certainly be a surprise.

Nevertheless, football betting sites have him as a clear favourite amid reports he’s already held talks with Wolves. However, he’s not the only option reportedly being looked at by the Premier League strugglers.

Next Wolves manager betting odds

Manager Odds Betting site Gary O’Neil 4/6 Ladbrokes Erik ten Hag 11/2 Ladbrokes Brendan Rodgers 7/1 Coral Rob Edwards 8/1 Coral Michael Carrick 10/1 Ladbrokes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 12/1 Coral Ange Postecoglu 14/1 Ladbrokes Lee Carsley 14/1 Ladbrokes

Will O’Neil return?

While former boss O’Neil is the bookies’ favourite to take over at the Molineux, the 42-year-old only left the Midlands less than a year ago, and it is a move that would raise questions considering the manner of his departure.

The 42-year-old left Wolves in 19th, four points away from safety, and considering he has not worked since and would be returning to a squad that is likely weaker than the one he had in relegation form, it would certainly be a surprising move to see him return so soon.

Whether or not the Englishman thinks the move would be a good one for his own career is not clear, but he has reportedly held talks with the club over a return already, with initial discussions understood to have been positive.

Alternative offers may not be on the table and O’Neil may well feel he has unfinished business at the Molineux, while a return to a familiar role could prove tempting as he continues to make his way in the world of top-level management.

Ex-Premier League bosses in the running

Four ex-Premier League managers are in the early running for the Wolves job, with two having previously been managers of Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag has been mentioned in connection with the job. The Dutchman left Old Trafford with the side struggling and then further compounded recent embarrassments by being sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after just three competitive matches in charge.

However, he’s understood to be on a list of alternatives should talks with O’Neil not work out.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is also on that list, despite having only recently left Celtic amid accusations of a toxic environment at the Glasgow club.

Rodgers is an interesting candidate for the job after enjoying mixed success in recent years. While his record at Celtic was impressive, the depth of the challenge in the Premier League at Wolves would make this job far more difficult.

Michael Carrick is perhaps the manager for whom this job would make the most sense. He enjoyed a successful stint at Middlesbrough despite missing out on promotion, and this is a more logical next step in his career than it is for some of the other names on this list.

The same cannot be said of the other three managers in the running, starting with former Porto boss Sergio Conceicao. The Portuguese won three Primeira Liga titles in his homeland and while he is currently managing at a lower level with Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, the Wolves job is unlikely to be one that tempts him back to European football.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is someone for whom a return to the Premier League could be tempting even in these circumstances, with the former United boss failing to find any success since leaving Old Trafford. He took a couple of seasons off before joining Besiktas earlier this year, but he only lasted seven months after the Turkish side were knocked out of the Conference League in August. A return to the top league in Europe could suit the Norwegian, as however precarious Wolves’ position, he has little to lose and plenty to prove.

Edwards open to potential homecoming?

Current Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards is seen as an option by bookmakers, though that would be a surprising move for the former Luton boss, considering his side are currently sitting in second in the Championship with just two losses all season.

However, Edwards made 100 appearances for Wolves as a player and cut his teeth in coaching with the club, taking charge of the academy team, while he also had a brief spell as interim Wolves.

