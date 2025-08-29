We might only be three weeks into the new season, but that hasn’t prevented three Premier League managers being touted for the sack already.

For West Ham boss Graham Potter and Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, nothing seems to have changed, despite a pre-season to work on new things and an influx of new faces.

While for Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo, a possible breakdown in his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis is stoking the fire.

All three men are now a best-price of 2/1 on betting sites to be the first Premier League manager to leave this season, with Amorim’s odds tumbling from 25/1 in the aftermath of Manchester United’s shock Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby.

Sack race odds: Potter failing to live up to expectations

When Potter arrived at the London Stadium, hopes were high that he could have the same impact on West Ham as he had on Brighton; after all, there was something about the project with the Hammers that finally seemed to excite the 50-year-old.

He had been out of work since leaving Chelsea in April 2023, but didn’t seem to have been short on offers having been linked with just about every job going in the interim, including the one to replace Gareth Southgate as England boss.

Things didn’t go to plan at Stamford Bridge, with Potter winning just 12 of his 31 games in charge, but it’s gone even worse at West Ham since he replaced Julen Lopetegui in January.

He has managed just five wins in his 22 games and only two from the last 14, dating back to the end of February.

The Hammers currently sit bottom of the Premier League table with two defeats from two and eight goals conceded. Having started the season as 5/1 to go down, their Premier League relegation odds have been cut to 2/1.

To make matter worse, they were dumped out of the League Cup by Wolves, throwing away a 2-1 lead as they lost 3-2.

They have scored just once, when they opened the scoring against Chelsea before they ended up being thrashed 5-1 at home.

With an international break on the horizon, will the West Ham board act quickly to turn their season around?

Nuno on unsteady ground at Forest

After an outstanding 2024/25 campaign, when Forest more than doubled their points total from the previous season and qualified for Europe, hopes were high going into this campaign.

It was always going to be hard to improve, but after tying Morgan Gibbs-White down to a new contract, when he seemed destined to move to Tottenham Hotspur, it was the perfect start to a new season.

Now, though, all the talk, especially in the media, is about a potential breakdown of the relationship between Espirito Santo and Marinakis.

The Forest boss is adamant he’s going nowhere, but that hasn’t stopped football betting sites offering 2/1 on him being the next manager to leave his role, despite them picking up four points from their opening two games.

Some bookmakers have gone even further with BetVictor making the Portuguese an even-money favourite in their market to go.

Where do United go next?

Taking charge of a United side in chaos was never going to be easy for Amorim, but there’s no question it’s been a diastrous time for the Portuguese since he left Sporting Lisbon to replace Erik ten Hag in November.

He has overseen just 15 wins from his 46 games in charge, and United are without a win so far this season, with a draw against Fulham following a defeat at home to Arsenal in the league.

But the worst was to come when they were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by Grimsby. They battled back from 2-0 down to send the game to spot kicks, which they lost 12-11.

Premier League betting sites reacted to that embarrassing defeat by massively reducing Amorim’s odds to be the first Premier League manager of the season from 25/1 pre-kick off against Grimsby to 2/1.

United fans might be fed up with what they are seeing from their side, but the question has to be, where do they go next if Amorim is not the man?

The Red Devils have seen nine different people in the dugout since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, and two transfer windows were never going to be enough for the latest boss to make enough squad changes to turn things around.

