Premier League top four odds: Latest Premier League top 4 odds 25/26 season
Find the latest Premier League top four odds
The 2025/26 Premier League season will once again provide great intrigue in the battle for the top four places in the standings.
As with any season, the race for the top four will provide an intriguing backstory to the season, with this competition having become one of the most intriguing facets of each season.
With top four guaranteeing Champions League football for next season, it is as valuable as winning a trophy for many teams, with the race having become more open in recent seasons as new clubs have broken up the previous dominance of the big six.
Clubs such as Aston Villa and Newcastle United have featured in the Champions League in recent season, helped by the fact that the Premier League earned an extra Champions League place last season based on Uefa co-efficient ranking, allowing the league’s top five clubs to qualify.
But ahead of 2025/26, the top four will be the dream target for most of those sides not involved in the battle for the league title.
And this page will detail the latest Premier League top four odds for the 2025/26 season.
Readers will find the best value Premier League top 4 odds on this page, with live odds that will update regularly throughout the season.
All top 4 Premier League odds come from our recommended betting sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.
Premier League Top Four Odds
Find the latest Premier League Top four odds here.
Since 2001, the top four clubs in the Premier League have been able to qualify for next season’s Champions League, with previous years only allowing three teams. Before 1998/99, only the winner of the domestic league qualified for Europe’s top competition.
That means that the race for the top four has been very important since the early 2000s, and while oringally that race was dominated by sides like Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, in recent years teams including Aston Villa, Newcastle, Spurs and even Everton have been able to qualify, with the balance of power having shifted notably in recent years,
In 2025/26, Villa and Newcastle are set to challenge again, with Brighton and Nottingham Forest perhaps putting up a fight for the top four as they did last season.
The usual title-challenging suspects will likely occupy the top two or three places at least, with Chelsea hoping to sustain more of a challenge and Spurs and Manchester United hoping to improve from unprecedented seasons last term.
Season
Premier League Top Four Clubs
2024/2025
Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea
2023/2024
Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa
2022/2023
Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United
2021/2022
Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur
2020/2021
Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea
Premier League Top Four Odds Explained
Customers will find the best Premier League top four odds using the best football betting sites online for Premier League betting.
Our recommended betting sites are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that users have a safe and fair betting experience.
Check back to find the latest top four Premier League odds as prices shift depending on transfers, form, injuries and more.
There are always offers for free bets provided by betting sites for wagering on the Premier League top four race too, so be sure to check regularly in order to take advantage of these bonuses online.
