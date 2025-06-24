Premier League winner odds: Premier League 25/26 title odds

The new Premier League season begins on 15 August, with the world’s best football league returning for 2025/26 ahead of what promises to be a fascinating season in England’s top flight.

Millions of eyes will be on most popular league, and betting sites provide a raft of offers and markets including Premier League outright winner odds.

Liverpool’s 20th top-flight title win last season ended a run of four titles on the spin for Manchester City, and these sides will surely be in the running in 2025/26 as Arsenal look to finally end a run of three consecutive second-place finishes while sides including Chelsea, Newcastle and more hope to mount an unlikely challenge.

Though Manchester United have won the most Premier League titles since the competition’s inception in 1992, they are years away from adding to that tally of 13, and neighbours Manchester City sit in second in that particular table with eight titles.

And it’s Liverpool who head into 2025/26 as the early favourites, while City and Arsenal are next in the minds of the bookies. The Reds started last season at 7/1 outsiders to win, while Leicester remain the most improbable winners with odds of 5000/1 ahead of their maiden title in 2015/16,

This page will detail the latest Premier League odds for next season.

Readers will find the top value on Premier League odds on this page, while we also have separate pages dedicated to a range of markets that are common on Premier League betting sites.

All Premier League winner betting odds come from our recommended sites.

Premier League Winner Odds

Bettors can find the latest Premier League winner odds in this section.

Manchester United remain the most successful side of the Premier League era, winning 13 titles between 1992 and 2013, though they have not come particularly close to a league-winning campaign since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson at the end of 2012/13.

And it is noisy neighbours Man City who have taken over the reigns as the league’s dominant side in recent years, in a run that coincided with the arrival of Pep Guardiola as manager.

City have won six titles under the Spaniard, including four in a row between 2020/21 and 2023/24, though they could only muster a third-placed finish last season as Liverpool won the league at a canter in Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

The success of the aforementioned managers shows that clubs need – above all – a blend of managerial nous and talented squads in order to win the league, so there is plenty of excitement to see which clubs will manage to find that combination in 2025/26.

While recent seasons have seen City, Liverpool and Arsenal competing for the title, there is a feeling that other clubs, such as Chelsea or even Newcastle, could challenge next season.

Season Winner 2024/25 Liverpool 2023/24 Manchester City 2022/23 Manchester City 2021/22 Manchester City 2020/21 Manchester City

Premier League Winner Odds Explained

Check back regularly for the latest Premier League title odds as prices shift depending on matters on and off the field, such as injuries, transfers and suspensions.

