Robert Lewandowski equals Gerd Muller’s record after netting 40th goal Bundesliga of the season

Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga record for most goals in a season during Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw with Frieberg on Saturday.

The striker netted his 40th Bundesliga goal of the campaign when he converted a 26th-minute penalty to take him level with German World Cup winner and Bayern legend Muller.

The Poland international then unveiled a t-shirt which read “4ever Gerd” before receiving applause from his team-mates.

Lewandowski has the chance to break Muller’s record in the final game of the season next weekend when champions Bayern host Augsburg on the final day of the season.

“This is a huge honour,” Lewandowski said. “For me, but also for the modern history of the Bundesliga.

“It was a legendary record that stood for a long time. What Gerd Müller achieved was unbelievable. I would never have thought I could have shared a record with him.”

Lewandowski missed five Bundesliga matches in April due to a knee injury picked up while on international duty with Poland and has scored his 40 league goals from just 28 appearances.