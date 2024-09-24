Rodri injury: What we know about Man City star’s return plus Pep Guardiola’s reaction

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Manchester City are sweating on the fitness of Rodri after the influential midfielder limped off their 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

The European champion with Spain and Ballon d’Or contender was replaced in the 20th minute of the contest at the Etihad after appearing to hurt his right knee.

Rodri was pivotal as City won a fourth consecutive Premier League title last campaign and, for club and country, has just one defeat in the last 18 months.

The 28-year-old is set to undergo a scan on the injury early this week and Pep Guardiola was concerned following the fiery draw against title rivals Arsenal.

What happened?

Rodri came off midway through the first half after appearing to twist his right knee while Manchester City attacked a corner. The midfielder was being marked by Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and fell to the ground suddenly as the pair jostled for position in the box.

Rodri fell to the ground as his right leg appeared to jar in the turf, and the Spaniard immediately reached for his knee as he rolled onto his back.

Rodri was also involved in a collision with Kai Havertz within seconds of kick-off. Rodri was left floored by the Arsenal attacker and went down holding his face as he looked to block off Havertz’s pressing run and the German international seemingly barged into him.

Rodri was unhappy with Kai Havertz after their early clash ( Action Images via Reuters )

How long could Rodri be sidelined for?

It depends on the nature of the injury, which is currently unknown. Rodri missed the start of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury, which followed a busy season and his involvement with Spain at Euro 2024.

But given Rodri appeared to hurt his knee, the worst-case scenario would be an injury to a knee ligament, such as his cruciate, and which could rule the midfielder out of action for a significant part of the season.

If the diagnosis is an injury to his ACL or similar, City would be braced for Rodri being ruled out for months, rather than weeks.

Reports from Spain on Monday, including by Marca and ESPN, indicate that Rodri could be ruled out for the rest of the season after initial tests confirmed an ACL injury – but he is set to undergo further assessment.

The Times also reported that Rodri “could miss the remainder of the season” based on scan results.

Rodri goes down with a concerning injury against Arsenal ( EPA )

What did Pep Guardiola say?

Speaking on Sunday, the Manchester City manager said he did not know the extent of Rodri’s injury but suggested it would have to be serious enough to force him off such an important match.

"Rodri is strong, but he left the pitch, so for Rodri to do that, he must have felt something," Guardiola said. “I haven’t spoken to the doctor.”

Rodri’s team-mate Bernardo Silva was unable to say what had happened but admitted Rodri was in a “bad way” when he was brought off from the pitch.

"I don’t know, the truth is I don’t know," Silva said. "He’s walking, I don’t know if there’s anything else, but so far we don’t know. I think we’ll know more tomorrow.

“I don’t think [he] left [on crutches], not now. But he left in a bad way, he wasn’t very well, he asked to be substituted. Let’s see what the doctors say."

Rodri was able to walk off the pitch ( Getty Images )

What games do City have coming up?

Rodri is almost certain to be ruled out of Tuesday’s EFL Cup fixture at home to Watford, as well as Saturday’s trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

On paper, the visit to St James’ Park - where City have won 3-2 and drawn 3-3 in the last two seasons in the Premier League - is their hardest fixture until they travel to Brighton and host Tottenham either side of the November International break.

City then visit Liverpool and Anfield on Sunday 1 December. Before then, they will play Slovan Bratislava, Sparta Prague, Sporting and Feyenoord in the Champions League.

How important is Rodri?

Very. Since Spain were beaten 2-0 by Scotland in March 2023, the midfielder has lost just one match for club and country - and that was the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United at the end of last season.

City’s defeats at Wolves, Arsenal and Aston Villa in the Premier League last season all came when Rodri was unavailable due to either injury or suspension, and they were unbeaten in the Premier League when he was in the team.

Rodri also started all seven of Spain’s matches as La Roja won Euro 2024 - with the midfielder winning the player of the tournament award. He is considered a strong contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or, along with Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr.

“He’s the best holding midfielder in the world,” Guardiola said. “He is a potential Ballon d’Or winner. I would love for him to win.”