Rodrigo Bentancur hit with seven-match ban for Son Heung-min comments

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been given a seven-match domestic ban by the Football Association for an alleged racist remark made about team-mate Son Heung-min in a TV interview.

Bentancur was charged by the FA on September 12 with an alleged misconduct breach in relation to a media interview, which emerged in June and showed Bentancur being asked by the host of Canal 10 to show the shirt of a Spurs player.

Former Juventus player Bentancur replied: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

While an apology from Bentancur was swiftly forthcoming, due to this being an “aggravated breach”, an independent regulatory commission panel were required to either uphold the FA charge or dismiss the case.

The independent regulatory commission panel upheld the charge and Bentancur is set to sit out Tottenham’s next seven domestic fixtures, but will be able to feature for the club in upcoming Europa League matches with Roma and Rangers.

An FA spokesperson said: “An independent regulatory commission has imposed a seven-match suspension and £100,000 fine on Rodrigo Bentancur for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a media interview.

“It was alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder breached FA Rule E3.1 as he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It was further alleged that this constitutes an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

“Rodrigo Bentancur denied this charge, but the independent Regulatory Commission found it to be proven and imposed his sanctions following a hearing.”