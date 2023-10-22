Roma vs Monza LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Roma face Monza in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Roma 1, Monza 0.
Second Half ends, Roma 1, Monza 0.
Corner, Monza. Conceded by Rui Patrício.
Attempt saved. Giulio Donati (Monza) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luca Caldirola.
Rasmus Kristensen (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Roberto Gagliardini (Monza) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leandro Paredes (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal! Roma 1, Monza 0. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Sardar Azmoun (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
