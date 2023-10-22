Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1697978103

Roma vs Monza LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadio Olimpico

Luke Baker
Sunday 22 October 2023 10:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Roma face Monza in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697978040

Roma vs Monza

Match ends, Roma 1, Monza 0.

22 October 2023 13:34
1697978029

Roma vs Monza

Second Half ends, Roma 1, Monza 0.

22 October 2023 13:33
1697977994

Roma vs Monza

Corner, Monza. Conceded by Rui Patrício.

22 October 2023 13:33
1697977991

Roma vs Monza

Attempt saved. Giulio Donati (Monza) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luca Caldirola.

22 October 2023 13:33
1697977869

Roma vs Monza

Rasmus Kristensen (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22 October 2023 13:31
1697977769

Roma vs Monza

Roberto Gagliardini (Monza) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

22 October 2023 13:29
1697977762

Roma vs Monza

Leandro Paredes (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

22 October 2023 13:29
1697977366

Roma vs Monza

Goal! Roma 1, Monza 0. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

22 October 2023 13:22
1697977364

Roma vs Monza

Attempt blocked. Sardar Azmoun (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy with a headed pass.

22 October 2023 13:22
1697977313

Roma vs Monza

Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

22 October 2023 13:21

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in