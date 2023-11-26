Roma vs Udinese LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).
Festy Ebosele (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Isaac Success (Udinese) is shown the yellow card.
Gianluca Mancini (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Lazar Samardzic (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paulo Dybala (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Festy Ebosele.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Goal! Roma 1, Udinese 0. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Dybala following a set piece situation.
