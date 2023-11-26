Jump to content

Liveupdated1701020163

Roma vs Udinese LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadio Olimpico

Luke Baker
Sunday 26 November 2023 16:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Roma face Udinese in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1701020047

Roma vs Udinese

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

26 November 2023 17:34
1701020041

Roma vs Udinese

Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).

26 November 2023 17:34
1701020035

Roma vs Udinese

Festy Ebosele (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

26 November 2023 17:33
1701019724

Roma vs Udinese

Isaac Success (Udinese) is shown the yellow card.

26 November 2023 17:28
1701019716

Roma vs Udinese

Gianluca Mancini (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

26 November 2023 17:28
1701019628

Roma vs Udinese

Lazar Samardzic (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

26 November 2023 17:27
1701019623

Roma vs Udinese

Paulo Dybala (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26 November 2023 17:27
1701019551

Roma vs Udinese

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Festy Ebosele.

26 November 2023 17:25
1701019403

Roma vs Udinese

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

26 November 2023 17:23
1701019291

Roma vs Udinese

Goal! Roma 1, Udinese 0. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Dybala following a set piece situation.

26 November 2023 17:21

