Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman felt England were wrongly awarded a penalty in their Euro 2024 semi-final defeat - but says the Three Lions are capable of going on to beat Spain in the final on Sunday.

An early strike from Xavi Simons put the Oranje in the driving seat but a fine response from Gareth Southgate’s team saw Harry Kane win and score a penalty in a dominant rest of the first half.

After the Dutch appeared to be in the ascendency once more after the break, England’s subs proved the difference as Ollie Watkins struck in the final moments to send them through to the showpiece game in Berlin.

And while Koeman acknowledged a strong reaction from England, the manner of his nation’s exit left him downbeat.

“I’m disappointed after a match which started so well for us. After that we had some problems in midfield with [Jude] Bellingham and [Phil] Foden between the lines. We made changes to control the game and in the last 20 minutes we were the better team, attacking more - but it was a knockout on 90 minutes.

“It’s a great goal, but then it’s over and that’s difficult to accept,” he said.

Questioned on the chances of England stopping Spain, by common consent the best side seen at the European Championship this summer, Koeman pointed out that while they had different manners of attacking, their showing in the first half proved Southgate’s team had what it took to compete.

“England showed great football in the first half after being 1-0 down. It’s football. If you watch all the matches of the Spanish national team they are more offensive with wingers and [playing] football from the back and ball position and you need to stop that.

“But England are in the final and have the possibility to win it. Maybe from the outside because Spain are playing from a high level [they are favourites] but England can stop them, why not.”