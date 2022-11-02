Ronnie Radford: Scorer of iconic FA Cup goal dies aged 79

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ronnie Radford, the scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died. He was 79.

Radford’s goal for non-league Hereford United to help knock top-flight Newcastle out of the FA Cup in 1972 is remembered as one of the greatest moments in the competition’s history.

A statement from his former club read: “Ronnie is not just a part of Hereford United folklore, he is a part of football history and has kept Hereford on the football map since 1972.”

Radford’s goal took the match to extra time before Ricky George scored the winner to seal the third-round upset.

The goal was also said to launch the career of legendary BBC commentator John Motson.

Hereford’s statement continued: “His mild manner, and friendly and modest approach to life epitomised the man he was and he was always delighted to visit Edgar Street, to meet up with past teammates and watch the present day team in action.

“We will always keep Ronnie close to our hearts at Edgar Street, not just at FA Cup moments, but forever and celebrate him and his huge role in propelling Hereford United to the forefront of the nation’s attention with that goal and being part of that team.”

Yorkshireman Radford was on the books at both Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds and played semi-professionally for Cheltenham, Rugby and Newport before signing for Hereford in 1971.

He spent three years with the club and will always be synonymous with one of the greatest shocks in FA Cup history when, after the Bulls had earned a replay against the Magpies at Edgar Street following a 2-2 draw on Tyneside, he played a pivotal role in a famous victory.

Newcastle looked to be coasting when Malcolm Macdonald fired them in front, but Radford’s piledriver, which sparked a joyous invasion of the mudbath on which the game was played, set the stage for team-mate George to secure a remarkable 2-1 win.

The Magpies paid their own tribute to a man whose most famous goal brings shudders to the spines of their older supporters when footage is inevitably aired on third round day each year.

A post on the club’s official Twitter account said: “Though against us, a goal forever written into FA Cup folklore. Rest in peace, Ronnie.”

Radford, a joiner by trade, later played for Worcester, Bath and Forest Green before returning north.

Includes reporting from PA