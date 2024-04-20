Rotherham United vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship latest updates after medical emergency stops play
Follow all the action from AESSEAL New York Stadium
Follow live coverage as Rotherham United face Birmingham City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Viktor Johansson.
Attempt saved. Keshi Anderson (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paik Seung-Ho.
Attempt saved. Sam Nombe (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sebastian Revan.
Sam Nombe (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United).
Foul by Cameron Humphreys (Rotherham United).
Rotherham 0-0 Birmingham City
The match will begin with 11 minutes on the clock at 3.45pm, the home side has announced on X.
Rotherham 0-0 Birmingham City
Rotherham said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “We cannot put into words our gratitude to the paramedics, medical professionals and both sets of supporters for the incredibly compassionate way in which such a difficult situation has been handled. Sincerely, from every single one of us at Rotherham United, thank you.”
Rotherham 0-0 Birmingham City
The fan has, according to Sky Sports, left the stadium with a medical team after a delay of 20 minutes, and the warm up is about to take place.
Both teams are believed to be keen to continue the match following the incident.
