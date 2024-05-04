Rotherham United vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Rotherham United face Cardiff City in the Championship today.
Match ends, Rotherham United 5, Cardiff City 2.
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 5, Cardiff City 2.
Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shane Ferguson with a cross.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Callum O'Dowda.
Attempt blocked. Grant Hall (Rotherham United) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Substitution, Rotherham United. Shane Ferguson replaces Sebastian Revan.
Substitution, Rotherham United. Ben Hatton replaces Sam Nombe.
Substitution, Rotherham United. Viktor Johansson replaces Dillon Phillips.
Femi Seriki (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cian Ashford (Cardiff City).
