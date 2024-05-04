Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1714829524

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from AESSEAL New York Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 11:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Rotherham United face Cardiff City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1714829233

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City

Match ends, Rotherham United 5, Cardiff City 2.

4 May 2024 14:27
1714829218

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City

Second Half ends, Rotherham United 5, Cardiff City 2.

4 May 2024 14:26
1714829103

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City

Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shane Ferguson with a cross.

4 May 2024 14:25
1714829072

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Callum O'Dowda.

4 May 2024 14:24
1714829068

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City

Attempt blocked. Grant Hall (Rotherham United) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

4 May 2024 14:24
1714829040

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City

Substitution, Rotherham United. Shane Ferguson replaces Sebastian Revan.

4 May 2024 14:24
1714829034

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City

Substitution, Rotherham United. Ben Hatton replaces Sam Nombe.

4 May 2024 14:23
1714829024

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City

Substitution, Rotherham United. Viktor Johansson replaces Dillon Phillips.

4 May 2024 14:23
1714828930

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City

Femi Seriki (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

4 May 2024 14:22
1714828886

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City

Foul by Cian Ashford (Cardiff City).

4 May 2024 14:21

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in