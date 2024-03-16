Jump to content

Liveupdated1710602644

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from AESSEAL New York Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 March 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Rotherham United face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1710602585

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town).

16 March 2024 15:23
1710602526

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.

16 March 2024 15:22
1710602486

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sean Morrison.

16 March 2024 15:21
1710602480

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt blocked. Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

16 March 2024 15:21
1710602357

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.

16 March 2024 15:19
1710602271

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town

Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:17
1710602128

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt missed. Matthew Pearson (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a set piece situation.

16 March 2024 15:15
1710602057

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United).

16 March 2024 15:14
1710601871

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt missed. Charlie Wyke (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

16 March 2024 15:11
1710601867

Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town

Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.

16 March 2024 15:11

