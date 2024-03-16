Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from AESSEAL New York Stadium
Follow live coverage as Rotherham United face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town
Foul by Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town).
Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town
Attempt blocked. Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.
Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town
Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town
Attempt missed. Matthew Pearson (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a set piece situation.
Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town
Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United).
Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town
Attempt missed. Charlie Wyke (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town
Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies