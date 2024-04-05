Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1712350684

Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from AESSEAL New York Stadium

Luke Baker
Friday 05 April 2024 19:00
Follow live coverage as Rotherham United face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1712350562

Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle

Match ends, Rotherham United 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.

5 April 2024 21:56
1712350551

Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle

Second Half ends, Rotherham United 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.

5 April 2024 21:55
1712350523

Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle

Sam Clucas (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 April 2024 21:55
1712350321

Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle

Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 April 2024 21:52
1712350184

Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Viktor Johansson.

5 April 2024 21:49
1712350181

Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt saved. Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

5 April 2024 21:49
1712350125

Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Mustapha Bundu (Plymouth Argyle).

5 April 2024 21:48
1712350102

Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Tom Eaves.

5 April 2024 21:48
1712350096

Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle

Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) hits the right post with a header from very close range following a corner.

5 April 2024 21:48
1712350095

Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt missed. Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

5 April 2024 21:48

