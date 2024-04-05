Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from AESSEAL New York Stadium
Follow live coverage as Rotherham United face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Rotherham United 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Sam Clucas (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Viktor Johansson.
Attempt saved. Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Foul by Mustapha Bundu (Plymouth Argyle).
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Tom Eaves.
Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle) hits the right post with a header from very close range following a corner.
Attempt missed. Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box following a corner.
