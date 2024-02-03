Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1706972764

Rotherham United vs Southampton LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from AESSEAL New York Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 03 February 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Rotherham United face Southampton in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1706972701

Rotherham United vs Southampton

Goal! Rotherham United 0, Southampton 1. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a corner.

3 February 2024 15:05
1706972672

Rotherham United vs Southampton

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Sean Morrison.

3 February 2024 15:04
1706972587

Rotherham United vs Southampton

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Hakeem Odoffin.

3 February 2024 15:03
1706972516

Rotherham United vs Southampton

Offside, Southampton. Ché Adams is caught offside.

3 February 2024 15:01
1706972511

Rotherham United vs Southampton

First Half begins.

3 February 2024 15:01
1706970053

Rotherham United vs Southampton

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

3 February 2024 14:20
1706968831

Rotherham United vs Southampton

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

3 February 2024 14:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in