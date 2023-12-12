Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from AESSEAL New York Stadium
Follow live coverage as Rotherham United face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion
Attempt missed. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box.
Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United).
Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion
Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).
Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion
Foul by Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion).
Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion
Attempt saved. Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Rathbone with a cross.
Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion
Foul by Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion).
Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion
Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion
Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion
Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies