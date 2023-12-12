Jump to content

Liveupdated1702412704

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from AESSEAL New York Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 12 December 2023 18:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Rotherham United face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today's game in the live blog below.

1702412666

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt missed. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box.

12 December 2023 20:24
1702412264

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United).

12 December 2023 20:17
1702412036

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).

12 December 2023 20:13
1702411926

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion).

12 December 2023 20:12
1702411685

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion

Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

12 December 2023 20:08
1702411628

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt saved. Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Rathbone with a cross.

12 December 2023 20:07
1702411580

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion).

12 December 2023 20:06
1702411226

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion

Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12 December 2023 20:00
1702410824

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion

Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

12 December 2023 19:53
1702410820

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

12 December 2023 19:53

