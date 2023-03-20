Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Roy Hodgson set to return as Crystal Palace manager – reports

The former England boss is reportedly set to be appointed Patrick Vieira’s successor.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 March 2023 23:56
Roy Hodgson is apparently set for a return to Crystal Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Roy Hodgson is apparently set for a return to Crystal Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Roy Hodgson is on the verge of a second stint as Crystal Palace head coach on a deal until the end of the season, according to reports.

Hodgson expected to end a long managerial career that first began in 1976 after finishing a short-term venture at Watford last year, but a number of media outlets are reporting he will come out of retirement for a return to Palace.

The 75-year-old looks set to replace Patrick Vieira, the man who replaced him at Selhurst Park in July 2021, with the Frenchman leaving his post earlier this month after a poor run of results.

Hodgson ended his four-year tenure at Palace at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, having kept the Eagles in the Premier League, and faces being tasked with a similar undertaking in the next few months.

Paddy McCarthy has taken charge of the club on an interim basis, but Palace slipped to a 4-1 defeat at league leaders Arsenal and remain without a win in 2023, a run of 13 matches in all competitions.

Recommended

The PA news agency has approached Palace for comment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in