Matheus Cunha coping well with ‘different pressure’ at Man Utd – Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim suggested Matheus Cunha has been obsessing over his lack of goals as the fit-again Manchester United forward returns to the fold champing at the bit.

The 26-year-old became the Red Devils’ first signing of the off-season when completing a £62.5million switch from Wolves in June.

Cunha has impressed in his early months at Old Trafford but has only scored once in 11 appearances, compared to the 15 Premier League goals and six assists he provided last term.

The Brazil international has missed the last two matches after sustaining a knock in training but is set to return at home to West Ham on Thursday.

“I think he has more levels to go,” Amorim said. “He is in a different club, different pressure, but I think he copes with that really well.

“He was struggling because he was not scoring and he was thinking too much about the numbers.

“The influence that he has in the team is so important for us, but I think Cunha has so much to grow defensively and offensively.”

Pushed on those comments, Amorim said with a laugh: “I put my players in problems sometimes when I say things.

“What I mean is that I think he feels that he wants to score, he wants to assist, but he is really happy playing the game. It is really important.

“I think he struggled with these two games out. He was struggling because he wants to play, he had fun playing the game and that is so important in our team. Guys having fun, wanting the challenge, the pressure.

“He is that guy, so I think it was not good for him to stop playing. He watched a lot of players playing well, especially in his position, so he is not happy. Tomorrow maybe he will have the opportunity to come back and to score again or assist.”

Amorim also had words of support for Leny Yoro, who gave away the penalty scored by Jean-Philippe Mateta in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The 20-year-old looked downbeat after being substituted in the 54th minute and matchwinner Mason Mount put his arm around the defender after the game.

“(The gesture) is really important,” Amorim said. “Of course I also spoke with him because he thinks too much. He makes some mistakes in the game and then he struggles because he is so young and wants to do everything so well.

“He’s growing. He’s growing in one moment that everyone here is growing, with games and with setbacks, so it is not easy for him as a young guy.

“Of course he cannot give that to the people – the way he came to the bench, so he understands that, but he was really frustrated.

“On the good side, he shows that he cares and he was knowing that it was not his best game, but he did some things well and I showed him that also, so he is fit and ready for the next challenge.”

Yoro will be hoping to shake off that performance on Thursday, when Amorim is dealing with a couple of knocks on top of Harry Maguire and Benjamin Sesko’s injuries.

“We have two doubts for the game,” the United boss added. “I will not tell you today because it will change the way we are going to approach. Let’s see if they can play.”