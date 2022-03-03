Russian Football Union to appeal against World Cup ban

The Russian Football Union has confirmed that it will appeal Fifa and Uefa’s decision to ban the country’s national teams and clubs from international competitions following the invasion of Ukraine.

The ruling effectively eliminated the Russian men’s team from qualifying for the Qatar World Cup and banned the women’s team from competing in the European Championships in England this summer.

But the RFU stated on Thursday that it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland as part of a single lawsuit against both Fifa and Uefa - and will also seek “compensation for damage, if its presence is established”.

The statement from the RFU indicated their desire for the appeal to be heard before the World Cup play-offs later this month. Russia were scheduled to play Poland in the semi-finals on March 24 before the winner faces either Sweden or Czech Republic for a place in Qatar.

All three teams refused to play Russia in the World Cup play-offs, increasing the pressure on Fifa to ban the country from international competition while the invasion of Ukraine continues.

However, the RFU said there was no “no legal basis” when deciding on the suspension of the Russian teams. The statement read: “It violated the fundamental rights of the RFU as a member of Fifa and Uefa, including the right to take part in competitions.

“In addition, the decision to withdraw the national team from qualification for the 2022 World Cup was made under pressure from direct rivals in the play-offs, which violated the sporting principle and the rules of fair play.

“The Russian Football Union was also not granted the right to present its position, which violated the fundamental right to defence.”

Spartak Moscow have also been removed from the Europa League, where they were drawn to face RB Leipzig in the round of 16.