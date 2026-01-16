Man United legend lands national team coaching role ahead of World Cup
Ruud van Nistelrooy will join the Netherlands’ coaching team ahead of the World Cup
Ruud van Nistelrooy, the celebrated former striker for Manchester United and Real Madrid, is set to rejoin the Netherlands national team coaching staff under Ronald Koeman for this year's World Cup, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed on Friday.
The ex-Dutch international brings prior experience to the role, having previously served as an assistant to former national team coaches Guus Hiddink and Danny Blind.
His most recent managerial position was with Leicester City, where he departed at the close of the 2024-25 season following their relegation from the Premier League. He also had a brief spell as interim coach at Manchester United in 2024 after previously playing for the club between 2001 and 2006.
During his five years as a player at Old Trafford, Van Nistelrooy scored 150 goals in 219 games, and won the Premier League and FA Cup during this period.
In a statement, Van Nistelrooy expressed his enthusiasm for the new challenge. "It is a huge honour to return to the Dutch team," he said. "The fact that this is happening on the stage of a World Cup makes it even more special."
The 49-year-old, who begins his duties on 1 February, added: "With my experience in various roles, including that of assistant, I know that this position is also a good fit for me. I look forward to fulfilling this role in a meaningful way and contributing to a successful tournament."
The Netherlands are scheduled to play warm-up friendlies against Norway and Ecuador in March, ahead of the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July.
The 2010 World Cup finalists are placed in Group F, alongside Japan, Tunisia, and a European playoff winner, with their opening match against Japan set for 14 June in Dallas.
