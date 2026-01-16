Man United legend lands national team coaching role ahead of World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruud van Nistelrooy, the celebrated former striker for Manchester United and Real Madrid, is set to rejoin the Netherlands national team coaching staff under Ronald Koeman for this year's World Cup, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed on Friday.

The ex-Dutch international brings prior experience to the role, having previously served as an assistant to former national team coaches Guus Hiddink and Danny Blind.

His most recent managerial position was with Leicester City, where he departed at the close of the 2024-25 season following their relegation from the Premier League. He also had a brief spell as interim coach at Manchester United in 2024 after previously playing for the club between 2001 and 2006.

During his five years as a player at Old Trafford, Van Nistelrooy scored 150 goals in 219 games, and won the Premier League and FA Cup during this period.

open image in gallery Van Nistelrooy has not been on the touchline since leaving Leicester City at the end of last season ( Getty Images )

In a statement, Van Nistelrooy expressed his enthusiasm for the new challenge. "It is a huge honour to return to the Dutch team," he said. "The fact that this is happening on the stage of a World Cup makes it even more special."

The 49-year-old, who begins his duties on 1 February, added: "With my experience in various roles, including that of assistant, I know that this position is also a good fit for me. I look forward to fulfilling this role in a meaningful way and contributing to a successful tournament."

The Netherlands are scheduled to play warm-up friendlies against Norway and Ecuador in March, ahead of the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July.

The 2010 World Cup finalists are placed in Group F, alongside Japan, Tunisia, and a European playoff winner, with their opening match against Japan set for 14 June in Dallas.