National League respond to comments from Ryan Reynolds over live streaming matches

The National League has issued a response to Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds after the Hollywood actor criticised the “truly baffling” policy of not allowing clubs to stream live matches both domestically and internationally.

Reynolds, along with Rob McElhenney, purchased the non-league side in early 2021 and part of his push to improve the visibility and growth of the club has centred around trying to make games more accessible.

However, he voiced his frustration at a lack of progress regarding streaming matches online earlier this week, with National League sponsors Vanarama then going on record in support of his call.

Now the league have come forth to explain the situation, saying they have already issued rights to a broadcast partner in BT Sport and that a “centralised” streaming platform for all three leagues under their domain is still in its proposal phase.

Reynolds had sounded his annoyance at the time taken to even consider changes, let alone implement them, with the National League now laying out a timescale for the proposals to be discussed by the board - on 15 September.

“After months of maximum effort, the decision (through inaction of the Vanarama National League) to not allow domestic/international streaming of matches of Wrexham and the other clubs in the league is truly baffling,” Reynolds, who has 20m followers, wrote on Twitter. “Depriving every team in our league the chance to expand the fanbase while adding to league revenue benefits everyone. This is a spotlight and a chance and we ask the Vanarama National League to take it.”

The National League statement in full:

“Many will be aware of the recent comments regarding streaming, and it is important we set out the current position of the Vanarama National League.

“Firstly, it is important to remember that we already have a Broadcast Partner, in BT Sports, who currently have the contractual rights to all National League games in a deal that has served the whole league and all its 72 clubs well.

“BT are keen to work with the National League to support opportunities for our clubs to generate extra income, as they did during the Covid Pandemic, in the form of streaming.

“We have been working intensely for some months to finalise a proposal launch a centralised, fully tested Vanarama National League streaming platform. This proposal goes to the Board for consideration at their meeting on 15th September.

“The proposal will recognise that we must respect and protect the status of the league and also BT Sport’s high production values and ensuring an approach which guarantees quality of service and the needs of all our clubs and their fans.

“We understand the desire from some clubs, who find themselves in a position to stream independently and we respect that, however there is a requirement for the League to protect and provide a solution for all three divisions.

“We will always take into account the views of individual clubs, but it is imperative that we look after the interests of 72 member clubs and doing as much as we can to deliver income, profile and support for all.

“The commercial arm of the League have been simultaneously seeking partners for the delivery and commercialisation of a streaming platform. The League has the support of Vanarama and BT Sport in ensuring we deliver the needs of all our Clubs.

“There are challenges in supplying a product that can be used by everyone, whilst ensuring compliance with Article 48.

“The Board will consider the proposal in full, and that will include the timetable for its introduction.”