Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer have both been nominated for the Professional Footballers’ Association men’s young player of the year award after impressing for both club and country.

Chelsea’s Lauren James and Manchester City’s Khiara Keating are in contention for the women’s honour.

Saka, who scored 21 goals in 59 appearances last season, won the award in 2022-23, while Palmer netted 29 goals for club and country, his last coming in the Euro 24 final against Spain.

Their England teammate Kobbie Mainoo is also on the six-man shortlist after an outstanding breakthrough season for Manchester United.

He only made his first Premier League start in November but went on to make 32 appearances, winning the FA Cup and earning him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championships.

United’s Alejandro Garnacho, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro and Michael OIise, who swapped Crystal Palace for Bayern Munich complete the list.

Bukayo Saka impressed for England during Euro 2024 ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Who else is on the women’s list?

James is joined on the shortlist by Chelsea teammate Aggie Beever-Jones, 21, who scored 11 league goals, as Chelsea won the WSL title, and went on to make her England debut.

A second Manchester City player also makes the list as 22-year-old attacking midfielder Jess Park joins Keating, as Gareth Taylor’s side pushed Chelsea all the way for the title, which was eventually decided on goal difference.

United duo Maya Le Tissier and Grace Clinton make up the shortlist.

Le Tissier was an ever-present at the back for United, while midfielder Clinton enjoyed an impressive season on loan at Tottenham.

The award winners will be announced on Tuesday, 20 August.