Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1697985963

Salernitana vs Cagliari LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadio Arechi

Luke Baker
Sunday 22 October 2023 13:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Salernitana face Cagliari in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697985884

Salernitana vs Cagliari

Goal! Salernitana 1, Cagliari 1. Boulaye Dia (Salernitana) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi with a through ball.

22 October 2023 15:44
1697985863

Salernitana vs Cagliari

Foul by Adam Obert (Cagliari).

22 October 2023 15:44
1697985783

Salernitana vs Cagliari

Nicolas Viola (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the left wing.

22 October 2023 15:43
1697985746

Salernitana vs Cagliari

Substitution, Cagliari. Eldor Shomurodov replaces Zito Luvumbo.

22 October 2023 15:42
1697985723

Salernitana vs Cagliari

Substitution, Salernitana. Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi replaces Federico Fazio.

22 October 2023 15:42
1697985687

Salernitana vs Cagliari

Jakub Jankto (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the right wing.

22 October 2023 15:41
1697985588

Salernitana vs Cagliari

Corner, Salernitana. Conceded by Gabriele Zappa.

22 October 2023 15:39
1697985536

Salernitana vs Cagliari

Gabriele Zappa (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

22 October 2023 15:38
1697985532

Salernitana vs Cagliari

Foul by Gabriele Zappa (Cagliari).

22 October 2023 15:38
1697985466

Salernitana vs Cagliari

Agustín Martegani (Salernitana) is shown the yellow card.

22 October 2023 15:37

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in