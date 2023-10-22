Salernitana vs Cagliari LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadio Arechi
Follow live coverage as Salernitana face Cagliari in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Goal! Salernitana 1, Cagliari 1. Boulaye Dia (Salernitana) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi with a through ball.
Foul by Adam Obert (Cagliari).
Nicolas Viola (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Cagliari. Eldor Shomurodov replaces Zito Luvumbo.
Substitution, Salernitana. Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi replaces Federico Fazio.
Jakub Jankto (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Salernitana. Conceded by Gabriele Zappa.
Gabriele Zappa (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gabriele Zappa (Cagliari).
Agustín Martegani (Salernitana) is shown the yellow card.
