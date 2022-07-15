England Women’s coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid just hours before her side’s Euro 2022 game against Northern Ireland.

Having led the Lionesses to a 1-0 win against Austria and an 8-0 demolition of Norway over the past 10 days, the Dutchwoman is now set to miss the tournament hosts’ final group-stage game.

A statement released by the FA on Friday morning read: “England Head Coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid and will undertake a period of recovery at the squad’s base camp.

“Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead the team for tonight’s fixture against Northern Ireland.

“Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible.”

In their victory over Norway, England scored more goals than any men’s or women’s team in the history of the European Championships. The result also secured the Lionesses top spot in Group A and a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022.

Friday night’s clash with Northern Ireland is set to take place at St Mary’s Stadium, home of Premier League club Southampton, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm. Northern Ireland enter the fixture in bottom spot in Group A, having already been eliminated from the competition thanks to defeats by Norway and Austria.

England are unbeaten in the 16 games they have played since Wiegman, 52, took over as manager last year.

The former midfielder and defender previously managed her native Netherlands – whom she captained as a player – guiding them to the Euro 2017 trophy and a runners-up finish at the 2019 World Cup.