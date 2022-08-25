Jump to content
England manager Sarina Wiegman wins Uefa women’s coach of the year award

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti won Uefa’s men’s coach of the year

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 25 August 2022 18:06
(The FA via Getty Images)

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named Uefa’s women’s coach of the year after leading the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory at Wembley this summer.

Wiegman guided England to their first major international trophy in 56 years as her side defeated Germany in extra time to win the European championships on home soil.

It was the second time in a row Wiegman had won the Euros, after coaching her native Netherlands to the trophy in 2017, and came less than a year after taking charge of England.

Wiegman was recognised ahead of the Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Lyon’s Champions League winning coach Sonia Bompastor.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti won Uefa’s men’s coach of the year after Real Madrid won the Champions League - the Italian’s fourth European title as a manager.

Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side also won LaLiga, in his first season of his second spell at the Bernabeu. Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp finished in the top three.

