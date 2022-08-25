Champions League draw LIVE: Build-up ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and Man City learning opponents
The Champions League draw will reveal the 2022/23 fixtures and groups, while the Uefa men’s and women’s player of the year will also be awarded during the ceremony
Follow live updates as the Champions League group stage draw is made ahead of the 2022/23 season, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham all set to learn their opponents. The mid-season World Cup in Qatar means this will be a Champions League group stage like no other, with the fixtures packed in and set to conclude in early November.
Real Madrid are the defending champions after beating Liverpool in the final, with the Spanish side also knocking out City and Chelsea on their way to lifting the competition for a 14th time. Tottenham are back under Antonio Conte after a two-year absence, while both Celtic and Rangers will be in the group stage draw for the first time since 2007.
The ceremony in Istanbul, which will host next year’s final, will also see the prizes for Uefa’s men’s and women’s player of the year handed out - as well as men’s and women’s coach of the year. Kevin De Bruyne, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Sarina Wiegman and Beth Mead are all in the running for individual awards. Follow live updates from the Champions League draw, below:
Who is in Pot 2?
Pot 2 also includes a number of huge European names, including a strong Premier League contingent. In fact, six of the eight teams are either English or Spanish and there are no weak sides in this pot.
Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs are the three Premier League representatives, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla providing the LaLiga flavour. Clubs from the same league can’t be drawn in the same group, meaning Man City will avoid the former three teams and Real Madrid the three latter.
Juventus had to battle to finish in the top four of Serie A last season and they are joined by the team that did likewise in the Bundesliga - RB Leipzig.
Pot 2: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Tottenham
Who is in Pot 1?
Unsurprisingly, Pot 1 in today’s draw is absolutely stacked as it contains a number of European heavyweights. Reigning champions Real Madrid head the pot and they’re joined by Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.
Manchester City are the sole English representative in Pot 1, while powerhouses including AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain are also in the pot
Pot 1: Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Man City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Ajax
How does the Champions League group stage draw work?
Clubs have been split into four pots, with one team from each making up a group.
Pot 1 is made up of holders Real Madrid, the other champions of Europe’s biggest leagues and Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt. The other pots are based on how well teams have done in Europe over the past five seasons.
The draw is taking place today at 5pm BST in Istanbul, Turkey - host city of this season’s Champions League final.
Rangers hold nerve to beat PSV and reach Champions League group stage
Antonio Colak scored the winner as Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven 1-0 to reach the Champions League for the first time in 12 years.
After a 2-2 draw against the Dutch side in the first leg of the play-off at Ibrox last week, another absorbing encounter was played out in the Philips Stadium.
In a game that swung to and fro at times, Colak tapped into the empty net on the hour mark for his fifth goal in six matches before the Light Blues held out for a 3-2 aggregate win.
The Croatia striker had scored twice to help loan side Malmo knock Rangers out of the Champions League qualifiers last season but he repaid his current employers and then some following his move from PAOK as his side made it to the promised land for the first time since 2010.
Rangers and Celtic will be in today’s Champions League draw for the first time since 2007/08.
Rangers hold nerve to beat PSV and reach Champions League group stage
Rangers and Celtic will be in Thursday’s Champions League draw for the first time since 2007/08
What time is the Champions League draw today?
Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham await their fate in today’s Champions League group stage draw.
European football eagerly awaits the final touches to the calendar with the prestigious event in Istanbul, which will host this year’s final.
Liverpool were beaten in last season’s final by a Real Madrid side inspired by Karim Benzema, while Brazilian Vinicius Jr struck the winner in Paris. But Jurgen Klopp will be bullish about his side’s chances this year having seen their character to rebound after tough final defeats in the past. Tottenham return to the top table of European football, with Antonio Conte eager to prove his worth in a competition he has struggled with in the past.
Elsewhere, the Champions League draw will also feature both Rangers and Celtic for the first time since 2007 after Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side held their nerve to defeat PSV in the final play-off round last night.
Here’s all you need to know about the draw, including what teams will play this season and which pots they have been designated in.
What time is the Champions League draw today?
What time is the Champions League draw today? Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham poised to discover 2022/23 opponents
Champions League group stage draw
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Champions League group stage draw ahead of the 2022/23 season.
Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are all set to learn their opponents in a campaign where the mid-season World Cup in Qatar means this will be a Champions League group stage like no other, with the fixtures packed in and set to conclude in early November.
Real Madrid are the defending champions after beating Liverpool in the final, with the Spanish side also knocking out City and Chelsea on their way to lifting the competition for a 14th time. Tottenham are back under Antonio Conte after a two-year absence, while both Celtic and Rangers will be in the group stage draw for the first time since 2007.
The ceremony is taking place in Istanbul, which will host next year’s final, and we’ll be bringing you all the build-up before live coverage of the draw.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies