Follow live updates as the Champions League group stage draw is made ahead of the 2022/23 season, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham all set to learn their opponents. The mid-season World Cup in Qatar means this will be a Champions League group stage like no other, with the fixtures packed in and set to conclude in early November.

Real Madrid are the defending champions after beating Liverpool in the final, with the Spanish side also knocking out City and Chelsea on their way to lifting the competition for a 14th time. Tottenham are back under Antonio Conte after a two-year absence, while both Celtic and Rangers will be in the group stage draw for the first time since 2007.

The ceremony in Istanbul, which will host next year’s final, will also see the prizes for Uefa’s men’s and women’s player of the year handed out - as well as men’s and women’s coach of the year. Kevin De Bruyne, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Sarina Wiegman and Beth Mead are all in the running for individual awards. Follow live updates from the Champions League draw, below: