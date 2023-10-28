Jump to content

Liveupdated1698499023

Sassuolo vs Bologna LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from MAPEI Stadium - Città del Tricolore

Luke Baker
Saturday 28 October 2023 13:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sassuolo face Bologna in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698498990

Sassuolo vs Bologna

Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).

28 October 2023 14:16
1698498929

Sassuolo vs Bologna

Offside, Sassuolo. Martin Erlic tries a through ball, but Andrea Pinamonti is caught offside.

28 October 2023 14:15
1698498844

Sassuolo vs Bologna

Attempt missed. Armand Laurienté (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

28 October 2023 14:14
1698498784

Sassuolo vs Bologna

Attempt saved. Matías Viña (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gian Marco Ferrari.

28 October 2023 14:13
1698498733

Sassuolo vs Bologna

Foul by Charalampos Lykogiannis (Bologna).

28 October 2023 14:12
1698498618

Sassuolo vs Bologna

Foul by Kevin Bonifazi (Bologna).

28 October 2023 14:10
1698498533

Sassuolo vs Bologna

Foul by Matías Viña (Sassuolo).

28 October 2023 14:08
1698498487

Sassuolo vs Bologna

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

28 October 2023 14:08
1698498456

Sassuolo vs Bologna

Delay in match (Bologna).

28 October 2023 14:07
1698498337

Sassuolo vs Bologna

Attempt saved. Andrea Pinamonti (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

28 October 2023 14:05

