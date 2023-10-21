Sassuolo vs Lazio LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from MAPEI Stadium - Città del Tricolore
Follow live coverage as Sassuolo face Lazio in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sassuolo vs Lazio
Match ends, Sassuolo 0, Lazio 2.
Sassuolo vs Lazio
Second Half ends, Sassuolo 0, Lazio 2.
Sassuolo vs Lazio
Attempt missed. Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.
Sassuolo vs Lazio
Offside, Lazio. Ciro Immobile tries a through ball, but Felipe Anderson is caught offside.
Sassuolo vs Lazio
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Matías Vecino.
Sassuolo vs Lazio
Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi with a cross following a corner.
Sassuolo vs Lazio
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Andrea Consigli.
Sassuolo vs Lazio
Substitution, Sassuolo. Samuele Mulattieri replaces Andrea Pinamonti.
Sassuolo vs Lazio
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Gian Marco Ferrari.
Sassuolo vs Lazio
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies