Liveupdated1697920863

Sassuolo vs Lazio LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from MAPEI Stadium - Città del Tricolore

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 18:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sassuolo face Lazio in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697920848

Sassuolo vs Lazio

Match ends, Sassuolo 0, Lazio 2.

21 October 2023 21:40
1697920814

Sassuolo vs Lazio

Second Half ends, Sassuolo 0, Lazio 2.

21 October 2023 21:40
1697920780

Sassuolo vs Lazio

Attempt missed. Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.

21 October 2023 21:39
1697920711

Sassuolo vs Lazio

Offside, Lazio. Ciro Immobile tries a through ball, but Felipe Anderson is caught offside.

21 October 2023 21:38
1697920478

Sassuolo vs Lazio

Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Matías Vecino.

21 October 2023 21:34
1697920411

Sassuolo vs Lazio

Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi with a cross following a corner.

21 October 2023 21:33
1697920392

Sassuolo vs Lazio

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Andrea Consigli.

21 October 2023 21:33
1697920370

Sassuolo vs Lazio

Substitution, Sassuolo. Samuele Mulattieri replaces Andrea Pinamonti.

21 October 2023 21:32
1697920353

Sassuolo vs Lazio

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Gian Marco Ferrari.

21 October 2023 21:32
1697920282

Sassuolo vs Lazio

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

21 October 2023 21:31

