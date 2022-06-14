Scotland will aim to bounce back from a dismal defeat to Ireland in the Nations League, when they travel to face Armenia on Tuesday.

Steve Clarke’s side have endured a tough post-season run, losing to Ukraine in their World Cup play-off before also suffering an emphatic 3-0 loss to the Irish last time out - though they did at least beat Armenia in between those games.

Currently third in the Nations League Group B1, avoiding defeat is a must to at least stem the tide of disappointment for the Tartan Army - though injury worries could hamper their chances of claiming the points.

Goalscoring remains an issue for Scotland and they managed only two shots on target against Ireland - one coming from John McGinn, who remains the only player in the current squad to reach double figures in international goals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Armenia against Scotland kicks off at 5.00pm BST on Tuesday 14 June in Yerevan.

Where can I watch?

The Nations League clash will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1. Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Steve Clarke has confirmed that the Tartan Arms have some “significant” injury absences ahead of their clash with Armenia, clarifying “there will be some rotation” as a result. The boss wouldn’t give any clues as to which players were in danger of missing the clash but hinted some might have a serious impact on his plans.

“We have some significant doubts, that’s why I am bit late here. We will assess before we travel but we have significant injuries that we have to deal with. No names,” he said.

Goalkeeper Zander Clark and defender Liam Cooper have already left the squad.

Armenia swapped eight players in their line-up for the defeat to Ukraine, so further changes are expected as they look to overhaul the Scots in the table.

Predicted line-ups

ARM: Yurchenko, Hambardzumyan, Mkoyan, Haroyan, Hovhannisyan, Bayramyan, Grigoryan, Spertsyan, Barseghyan, Udo, Adamyan

SCO: Gordon, Souttar, Hanley, McKenna, Ralston, McGregor, McGinn, Robertson, Christie, Armstrong, Adams

Odds

Armenia 6/1

Draw 31/10

Scotland 10/17

Prediction

Steve Clarke’s side must bounce back from the disappointing weekend defeat and claim a victory here, but there’s little evidence to suggest they’ll do so with ease. Armenia 1-1 Scotland.